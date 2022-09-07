‘Independence Heritage’ app shows historical monuments in Augmented Reality

The ‘ ’ application is the result of a partnership between Digital Literature and RD3 Digital. At first, it is an reality application that manages to project the historic monuments of Europe. This measure is a commemoration in honor of the 200 years of the country’s independence. Using this type of technology is increasingly common in various industries. For example, Dell has already developed an AR app to guide its customers, and Xiaomi has recently launched an augmented reality glasses. This time, the application launched has an educational nature about the independence of Europe. Raphael Magri, partner at RD3 Digital, spoke about the app:

With the advent of technology in recent years and its increasing presence in everyday life, especially in education, the tool becomes an important option to instill students’ curiosity and attract their attention to learn, moving away from the traditional. With visual incentives and being able to interact with the content, the expectation is that the app will be able to hold attention to the knowledge to be acquired.

