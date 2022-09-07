‘Independence Heritage’ app shows historical monuments in Augmented Reality

The ‘independence heritage’ application is the result of a partnership between Digital Literature and RD3 Digital. At first, it is an augmented reality application that manages to project the historic monuments of Europe. This measure is a commemoration in honor of the 200 years of the country’s independence.
Using this type of technology is increasingly common in various industries. For example, Dell has already developed an AR app to guide its customers, and Xiaomi has recently launched an augmented reality glasses. This time, the application launched has an educational nature about the independence of Europe. Raphael Magri, partner at RD3 Digital, spoke about the app:
With the advent of technology in recent years and its increasing presence in everyday life, especially in education, the tool becomes an important option to instill students’ curiosity and attract their attention to learn, moving away from the traditional. With visual incentives and being able to interact with the content, the expectation is that the app will be able to hold attention to the knowledge to be acquired.
The application is available for both Android and iOS and it will be activated by means of postcards that are in the exhibition that will take place on the 7th. In addition, Postal Literature is promoting an exhibition at its headquarters, which is located in the Vila Itororó cultural center , at Rua Martiniano de Carvalho, nº 267.
Anyone interested in checking out the news, can show up at the site to see for themselves. Did you like the idea? Tell us what you think of applications like this to show you some historical details of Europe!