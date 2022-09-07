Chrome will have new options to improve performance and save battery

The Google team is preparing a new section in settings with to performance and save life on your computer.

Although it is not yet available, we can already see a preview of what this section will offer in the Google web browser.

Chrome will add new options to the configuration

Google Chrome will have a new section within its settings called “Performance”. Under this section we will find two options to modify the dynamics of the browser in order to improve its performance: High efficiency mode and Battery saving mode.

“High Efficiency Mode” will close tabs that have been in the background for a certain period of time, as determined by the user. And there is also the possibility of adding some websites to an exception list so that Chrome does not apply this dynamic.

And as for “Battery saving mode”, a setting will be activated that will cause the “frame rate to be reduced to reduce power consumption” according to the description offered by the Chrome team. Two new options that can be configured in different modes, according to the user’s criteria.

And when the user activates any of these options, an indicator will be displayed in the Chrome toolbar. When “Battery Saving Mode” is activated, the user will see a lightning bolt icon in the bar to indicate that this mode is active. And without having to open the settings again, you will be able to disable this option from the prompt.

In the case of “High Efficiency Mode” an indicator will also be displayed along with a speech bubble. For now, these performance options will be implemented in the Chrome Canary channel.

So those who want to try these new dynamics will have to resort to Chrome Canary. Or they can wait for Google to integrate it in a future update to the stable version of Chrome.