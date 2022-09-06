Xiaomi Redmi Prime 11, Prime 11 5G and Redmi A1: from this trio of cheap mobiles, the successor to the Xiaomi Mi A1 with pure Android stands out

There are those, like Apple, who take a year to announce a new terminal, and then we have Xiaomi, which at a stroke has announced three new Redmi: the Xiaomi Redmi 11 , Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Xiaomi Redmi A1.

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G and 5G are the usual mid-range phones with an adjusted price, but the most curious of the three is also the est: the Redmi A1 is the spiritual successor of the Xiaomi Mi A1with a clean experience instead of opting for MIUI.

- Advertisement -

Technical sheet of the Redmi 11 Prime / 5G and Redmi A1

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 11 Prime - Advertisement - Redmi A1 Screen LCD 6.58″

FullHD+

90Hz adaptive

Corning Gorilla Glass - Advertisement - LCD 6.51″

FullHD+

90Hz adaptive

240 touch LCD 6.52″

HD+

120hz touch Dimensions and weight 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9mm

200g 163.99 x 76.08 x 8.89mm

201g US competition watchdogs are suing data brokers for tracking clinic visitors 164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm

192g Processor Dimension 700 Helium G99 Helium A22 RAM 4 / 6GB 4 / 6GB 2GB Storage 64 / 128GB

Micro SD 64 / 128GB

Micro SD Nvidia AI recreates a video game using neural network learning 32GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP 8MP 5MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh 50MP f/1.8

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.4 macro 8MP

bokeh lens Drums 5,000mAh

18W fast charge 5,000mAh

18W fast charge 5,000mAh

10W load Operating system android 12

MIUI 13 android 12

MIUI 13 android 12

Android close to stock connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

jack

FM Radio

NFC

IR Blaster 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.3

IR Blaster LTE

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB Others Fingerprint reader on the side Fingerprint reader on the side leather finish Price From 201 euros to change From 189 euros to change 81 euros to change

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Xiamo Redmi 11 Prime 5G is the most powerful of the three phones announced today, with MediaTek Dimensity 700, up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It is also the only one that has 5G connectivity.

The terminal stands out for its 6.58-inch LCD screen, Full HD + and 90hz refresh which includes the front camera, 5 megapixels, in a notch in the form of a drop. Behind, the photograph is represented in a dual camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel lens for portrait mode.

With a battery of 5,000 mAh and 18W fast chargethe Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G includes the fingerprint reader on the power button, has NFC and IR Blaster and, although it does not have resistance certification, it has rubberized ports.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G is a model with Helio G99 that in exchange for not having 5G, improves on the previous one in some aspects as in their cameras. It also maintains the versions with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via Micro SD.

In this case, the screen is 6.51 inches, also an LCD panel with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz variable refresh rate. The difference is that here the touch response speed also increases to 240 Hz.

Also with a drop-shaped notch for the 8-megapixel camera, the Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G mounts a 50 megapixel triple camera. The other two 2-megapixel lenses are for portrait mode and macro photography.

The offer culminates with a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 18W fast charging, the fingerprint reader on the power button, IR Blaster and Android 12 with MIUI 13 under the arm. The terminal has a design with flat edges and a textured back.

Xiaomi Redmi A1

The great surprise of the three that we have known today is the simplest of the three, the Xiaomi Redmi A1. It is not an Android One mobile, but as if it were– Go for a clean and close to stock Android experience instead of having MIUI. Apart from that, it is a pretty simple mobile with Helio A22 and only 2+32 GB version.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 starts at less than 100 euros to change, so its characteristics are somewhat basic. It has a screen 6.52-inch LCD with HD+ resolutionat 60 Hz but with 120 Hz touch response.

For photography, it mounts a 5-megapixel front camera in the drop-shaped notch, while behind we have a dual lens with 8 megapixel main sensor accompanied by a lens for portrait mode whose resolution has not transpired.

It is not missing in the Xiaomi Redmi A1 the 5,000 mAh battery, but with 10W charging and Micro USB connector. With a leather finish, minijack and support for FM Radio, the terminal does not have a fingerprint reader.

Versions and prices of the Redmi 11 Prime / 5G and Redmi A1

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G, Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Xiaomi Redmi A1 are official in India and we still don’t know if they will be sold elsewhere under those or other names. These are their prices:

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G 4+64GB : 12,999 rupees, 164 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 4G 6+128GB : 14,999 rupees, 189 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G 4+64GB : 13,999 rupees, 176 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G 6+128GB : 15,999 rupees, 201 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 2+32GB: 6,499 rupees, 82 euros to change

More information | Xiaomi