Elections 2022: what tools against Fake News does the Electoral Justice offer? | TC detective

With less than a month to go until Election 2022, one of the main dangers that can be considered in relation to online safety is the dissemination of Fake News over the internet – especially on social networks.

To try to combat misinformation, the electoral Justice – through the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) – has offered tools and virtual pages – directly or through partners – to deny rumors spread on digital platforms. detective TC covers the main ones in this column.

Fact or Rumor

One of the main initiatives is the Fact or Rumor. It is a page within the official website of the Electoral Justice, with contents that report fake news and explain why they are not valid.

The place has materials made by the agency itself and by partner vehicles. Among them are Grupo Globo’s Fato ou Fake; UOL Conferes; the websites Boatos.org, E-Farsas and Aos Fatos; o “Chechemos” from the AFP agency; the Lupa Agency; and the Comprova Project.

O Fact or Rumor it even has dedicated tabs to explain why electronic voting machines are safe and tips on how to identify deceptive content.

Chatbot on WhatsApp

Another initiative created by the TSE, together with WhatsApp, is the chatbot. This virtual assistant serves to promote free access to official information about the electoral process, in addition to providing data from the TSE and TREs Portals.

to access the chatbotjust add the phone +55 61 9637-1078 to your contacts and send a message to the robot, in order to start the dialogue and have the details about this year’s lawsuit.

TSE profiles on networks

The Superior Electoral Court profiles on social media – such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, YouTube and TikTok – will feature publications to clarify and answer questions about the electoral process.

The TSE itself, in June of this year, even posted a series using the hashtag #DemocracyOnPillswhich highlighted the agency’s actions to address disinformation, as well as other issues.

How to identify Fake News?

It is important to keep in mind some suggestions to recognize Fake News on the internet and social networks, so that you do not believe what you receive. One of the tips is to pay attention to the source and the electronic address of the news. If it is not from well-known and original sites, there is a high chance that the material contains untrue information.

Another recommendation is to look for the same news on other sites, for confirmation, or even read more publications from the same page that was sent to you, to check if there is more suspicious or dubious content in that place.

Rumors also tend to be alarmist about a particular subject or have spelling or grammar errors. To complete, it is also worth checking the date of publication – many old reports can be used as recent to confuse the voter – and the author of the text – to see if the person really exists and if he is someone qualified to talk about the subject.

