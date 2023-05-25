Huawei P60 Pro review, lights and shadows but what a photo!

- Advertisement -

Huawei has recently officially launched its new top-of-the-range smartphone for the first half of 2023 on the European, and therefore also the Italian market. We are obviously talking about the , a product with some really interesting features but which also has a series of renunciations and compromises which unfortunately it is not possible to overlook. Obviously, these are still the consequences of the ban imposed by the United States and which, in fact, leads the company’s smartphones to be marketed without Google Services, with all that this entails. I’ve been using this P60 Pro for about ten days now and in the next few lines I’ll tell you a bit about the experience of using a Huawei smartphone in mid-2023.

SOFTWARE WITH COMPROMISES

Removed the tooth removed the pain someone would say and therefore let’s start immediately with what is the biggest compromise a user faces when deciding to buy a Huawei smartphone. We are obviously talking about the absence of Google services which, in fact, prevent all applications that require them from being used correctly on this smartphone. No Gmail, Drive, Docs, Maps etc. therefore, but not only, because it’s not just the that use the famous Google Services.

To address this shortcoming, Huawei has created its own application store, App Gallery , within which it is possible to find various known applications but which still cannot fully replace the Google store.

In this regard, however, I have to be honest, the App Gallery is filling up very quickly and Huawei is investing a lot, especially locally, to expand its portfolio and ensure that all users can find the most commonly used applications without too many problems. The Apps of the banks active in Italy, for example, are now practically all available; there is the app of the post office, INPS and other specific services. It may seem normal but it is not at all and we cannot even imagine the economic effort that the company is facing to carry on this operation.

On the other hand, several specific apps are still missing , such as those for home automation, business management, and all those apps related to more targeted and particular uses which are obviously not a priority for Huawei itself. But that’s not all, because commonly used apps, such as Instagram, Netflix, Prime Video and Alexa are also missing . Or rather, if we look for these applications in the App Gallery we find them but their download does not take place from the Huawei database but from alternative third-party stores for which it is not possible to guarantee a level of security. Huawei itself, when we try to download these applications, warns us with a superimposed message that these downloads could involve risks.

In reality, there is a way to use Google apps and, more generally, to download apps directly from the Play Store. In fact, on the App Gallery there are applications that are in fact a sort of sandbox in which Google services and related apps run. What’s the problem then? Soon said, even for these apps it is not possible to guarantee a level of security such that they can be recommended lightly, indeed. I’ve tried them but I haven’t been able to really understand how safe they can be. At this point the question arises: which of you would entrust the data of your Google account to an app whose origin is unknown? I do not.

Another possibility is that of web-apps , for applications that have one. By accessing the related web page, Huawei gives you the possibility to create a shortcut on the Home complete with an icon as if it were a real application. Obviously, however, the user experience of a web-app is never comparable to that of a dedicated software and therefore it is not exactly like using a native application.

And finally, it is possible to rely on the alternative apps created by Huawei such as the various Petal Maps, Petal Search, the Huawei browser, Huawei Cloud, etc. They are all very well made and absolutely functional applications, but we must somehow accept the compromise of abandoning the Google ecosystem and embracing the Huawei one.

P60 Pro, as well as all Huawei smartphones, therefore remains a product that needs a certain awareness in order to be purchased and used every day as a daily driver. But if you’re motivated enough and can cope with these trade-offs then I have good news for you because, in all other respects, this is a smartphone that won’t let you down.

TOP CAMERAS

Starting from the cameras which are undoubtedly the strong point of this product. P60 Pro offers a module on the back inside which three different optics are embedded. We have the main camera with a wide angle lens and a 48 megapixel resolution sensor. There is optical stabilization but the peculiarity of this camera is certainly the possibility of manually varying the aperture from f/1.4 to f/4. To support this module we then find an ultra-wide with 13 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.2 aperture and above all a tele-zoom with 3.5x optical magnification, still with 48 megapixel sensor, and also stabilized. Here, of the three cameras, this optical zoom is probably the one I liked the most.

All three cameras can enjoy XMAGE technology for image processing. Artificial intelligence, computational photography algorithms, call it what you want but it’s basically the technology that reworks the shots and, in fact, does the magic.

Ultra Wide Camera

I tell you quite quickly about the ultra-wide-angle camera which is probably the camera that has least convinced me of the three available. Not that you take bad photos eh, but compared to the others it brings less satisfaction. Like many ultra-wide lenses, the lens loses a little sharpness at the edges but generally the shots enjoy good contrast and convincing color brilliance. Obviously at night the performances drop a bit and in addition to losing some details we also have a white balance that is not exactly very precise and often tending towards magenta. It’s a real shame because with a high level wide angle it would have been a trio of record-breaking cameras.

Wide Angle Camera

As already mentioned earlier, the main and 48 megapixel camera has the peculiarity of being able to manually choose the aperture on a scale that goes from f/1.4 to f/4. This is not a software gimmick, the lens features a real physical diaphragm with blades that open and close depending on the setting. The result is therefore a very natural blur that gradually decreases as the aperture closes. Obviously it is a tool dedicated especially to photography enthusiasts and above all to those who know how to use it. It can be useful to increase or decrease the blur but also and above all to increase the amount of light that hits the sensor, thus being able to limit the increase in ISO.

View in Full Screen

If you don’t fall into this category of expert users, however, you don’t have to worry because point and shoot is still very effectiveand you can get great satisfaction both during the day and at night. The shots are always well balanced in terms of contrast and color saturation, the focus is fast and there is a good three-dimensionality in all situations. Even in the evening we are faced with an excellent camera. The photos taken are bright and the white balance is always well respected, which faithfully reproduces that of the real scene. A bit of unsharp masking is used but it’s not overly intrusive and so details are retained without that annoying watercolor effect that often characterizes smartphone night photos. If I really have to find fault, I must say that every now and then a little flaire appears in correspondence with the direct sources of light, which are in any case well managed.

TELEPHONE 3.5x

Well, let me tell you about the 3.5x optical zoom that really convinced me a lotfor its quality and above all for the natural blur it manages to produce. As with the main camera, here too we have excellent sharpness and many details in the subjects in focus, so much so that it is the best solution for portraits. So much so that, with this camera available, I practically forgot about the portrait mode which becomes essentially useless. But not only that, thanks to a mobile lens system, this camera can also be used to focus from close range and take macro photos. The results? Far superior to any of the dedicated macro cameras in other smartphones, and the series of water droplet photos you see here speaks for itself.

Of course we also have a front camera that offers a 13 megapixel sensor and ensures decent performance in all conditions. Let’s say that, as for the wide angle, there are no particular salient features for this camera but the results we get are in line with those of most smartphones in circulation today.

And finally, there is the possibility of shooting videos with a maximum resolution of 4k at 60 fps and overall satisfactory results. Good sharpness of the frames and the speed and responsiveness of the focus. The optical stabilization, then, combined with the electronic one, perform their job effectively by managing to absorb most of the movements well.

A NICE DISPLAY AND GREAT SOUND

Still on the subject of multimedia, I’ll tell you about the display which is a 6.67-inch diagonal OLED LTPO with a resolution of 2700×1200 pixels, essentially a fullHD+ which however offers a refresh rate capable, theoretically, of varying dynamically between 1 and 120 Hz . I wrote theoretically because, in reality, in these days of use I have never displayed values ​​different from 60 and 120 Hz, not even in correspondence with static images or the lock screen.

Having said that, we are still dealing with a good quality panel, characterized by a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits which makes the panel and the information always clearly visible, even when we are outdoors in the sunlight. Even with regard to the reproduction of colors we can’t really complain, the shades are precise and within the settings it is possible to adjust the white temperature finely and to our liking.

This good display is then accompanied by a set of stereo speakers which does its job very well . The volume of the sound produced is quite high and the quality is also not bad at all. The medium and high frequencies are full, while as always the bass is less present. However, this is a very common defect and indeed, in this model, I actually noticed a slightly higher yield than many alternatives.

But it’s a smartphone that offers very good audio overall. In fact, even when calling, we can enjoy an ear capsule capable of faithfully reproducing the interlocutor’s timbre, with microphones which, in turn, are well calibrated and allow optimal capture of the output audio.

HARDWARE AND PERFORMANCE

And here we are talking about what is hidden under the body of this P60 Pro. Starting from the SoC we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, it is basically the top-of-the-range Qualcomm chipset of last year which, beyond the launch of the new generation, is still able to guarantee excellent performance in all situations, with a fairly low energy consumption.

7.8

Hardware Huawei P60 Pro 7.8

Hardware Huawei P60

The only difference from the original SoC lies in the modem which has been castrated here and, in fact , does not allow you to connect to 5G networks. We get to 4G+ which, honestly said, is sufficient in the vast majority of situations. Also because, at least for now, the state of the 5G network in Italy is not yet such as to be able to regret it. Of course, there is still a lack which, when things change, could make the difference. If you are thinking of buying a smartphone that should last you at least for the next 3 years, it is certainly a limit to take into consideration.

Having said that, the reception is still good and in these 10 days of use I have never noticed any particular signal decay, on the contrary, it is always hooked up quickly both on the local network and in roaming. For the rest we obviously have WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth version 5.2, NFC, GPS and everything you need, including dual-SIM support with dual nanoSIM cards.

To support the SoC we then find 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage memory on UFS 3.1 modules (this is the data we have found but it is not official, we will try to have a confirmation and update the piece if necessary), but in Italy The version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage will also arrive. In both cases it is possible to further expand the memory using the proprietary Huawei memory cards and giving up one of the two nanoSIM slots.

Net of the various limitations I have told you about, this P60 Pro is still a pleasant smartphone to use . The whole interface is really responsive and switching between the various applications is very smooth. The 120Hz display certainly has its impact and helps give an even greater feeling of speed.

P60 Pro Specifications

display: LTPO OLED 6.67″ FHD+, dynamic refresh rate 1-120Hz, PMW dimming at 1.440Hz, touch sampling 300Hz

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G

memory: 8/12GB in RAM 256/512GB internal expandable via Nano Memory Card up to 256GB

fingerprint: integrated into the display

connettività: 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR, USB-C, GPS

4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR, USB-C, GPS dual SIM: sì

sì waterproof: IP68

cameras: front: 13MP, f/2.4 posteriori: 48MP main Ultra Lighting, f/1.4-4.0 adjustable aperture, OIS 13MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 48MP tele ULtra Lighting, f/2,1, OIS

battery: 4,815mAh, SuperCharge 88W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse fast charging

dimensions: 161×74.5×8.3mm

weight: 200g

colori: Black, Rococo Pearl

DESIGN AND MATERIALS

Speaking of construction and materials, this P60 Pro is very well made, the assembly is perfect, the design of the camera group is distinctive but it is appreciated and the pearly finish is undoubtedly particular. From a touch of exclusivity and uniqueness which, if you like, embellishes the perception of this object a little. I like? I honestly haven’t figured it out yet.

The front is made of Huawei Kunlun Glass , a special glass designed and produced by Huawei itself which has been certified by the Swiss institution SGS which rated it 5 out of 5 stars for resistance to falls. Too bad for the curved edges, I prefer smartphones with flat edges, but this is obviously a subjective opinion, it’s up to you and your taste to judge this aspect.

What I can tell you is that despite the 6.67-inch display, it remains a product that grips very well and is generally pleasant to handle, even with a weight of about 200 grams, which is in any case well distributed and balanced. Well then also the fingerprint reader, which is always fast and precise but perhaps it is positioned a little too low.

CONCLUSION

I close by talking about autonomy. The battery in here is 4815 mAh and with standard use it can guarantee you almost two full days of battery life. This is an excellent result which is probably also the result of the absence of the notorious Google services which, as we know, are often the cause of very high battery consumption. In addition to this decidedly good autonomy, there is also fast charging with the charger in the package which reaches up to 88W of power supplied and allows you to charge the P60 Pro in about half an hour.

Ok, so we are at the point of talking a little about prices, the 8-256 GB version will be available at a cost of 1199 euros while the 12-512 GB version can be purchased for an outlay of 1399 euros. By purchasing it by June 5, you can also receive a free Watch GT3 in the 46 or 42 mm version. Even taking into account the bundle, it is certainly a high price, especially given the compromises that must be made and which I highlighted earlier. Also because there is no shortage of alternatives and with these figures you can really find many other solutions for which much fewer sacrifices are necessary. Let’s say that at a slightly lower price these compromises would have been easier to digest but at 1200 euros the presence of a very large group of competitors will really suffer a lot.

PROS AND CONS

CAMERAS EXCELLENT GOOD QUALITY DISPLAYS LEVEL AUTONOMY

NO GOOGLE SERVICES NO 5G HIGH PRICE

