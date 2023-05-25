Huawei: Mate X3, Watch 4, Matebook X Pro, 16s and Matepad 11 arrive in Italy

After China, it’s Europe’s turn. In addition to the P60 Pro, during an event held in Munich, Huawei announced the arrival of its new foldable, the Mate X3, on the European market. The PC range has also been renewed, with the new MateBook X Pro And MateBook 16sand comes a new tablet improved both in terms of hardware and software, the MatePad 11 2023. Also announced new Watch 4, also in the Pro version.

With today’s launches, a note reads,

Huawei confirms its leadership position in the consumer electronics market, underlining its commitment to innovation aimed at bringing technology to every consumer, family and company in the world. Huawei constantly continues its path of technological advancement to create increasingly cutting-edge products, expanding its investments in research, development and innovation.

Huawei, remember, it has 20 research centers in Europe alone, including Germany, France, United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium and Poland. In addition, Huawei is the most important patent filing body at EPO, the European Patent Office, filing 4,505 patents to date, an increase of more than 27% from last year.

Huawei Mate X3 is the first foldable on the market to be equipped with a slightly curved body on all four sides which, in addition to giving the device greater elegance, perente to have a firmer grip. Huawei has worked a lot on this Mate X3 making a new teardrop hinge which allows you to completely eliminate the space between the two parts of the body when the smartphone is closed.

Mate X3 has a weight of 239 grams, a thickness of 11.08mm when closed and 5.3mm when open. To achieve these results, Huawei has used both ultra-light and resistant aluminum and carbon fiber. In addition, an optimized Type-C connector has also been integrated to further reduce weight and thickness. Mate X3 has the IPX8 certification for water resistance and the display always remains responsive to touches even when wet

The Mate X3 adopts a new multidimensional hinge with Flex-Stop opening mode and wing-shaped Dual-Track rotating shaft mechanism that allows precise and effortless movement every time the smartphone is opened. The hinge is made of aircraft grade aluminum alloy, which is not only ultra-light and ultra-thin, but also extremely strong and durable.

Mate X3 is equipped with one 6.4 inch OLED 3D external screen and of one 7.85-inch foldable OLED internal screen. Both support high resolution and a pixel density of 426 PPI. This smartphone is the first foldable to get two TÜV Rheinland certifications (Color Accuracy and Precise Color Projection) and a SGS five-star certification thanks to the external screen protected by a glass in Kunlun Glass and to the foldable internal screen which adopts a structure with fluid materials that make it much more resistant to shocks.

The rear camera layout has a design made with a custom diamond blade, a process that takes 29 steps and 12 hours, resulting in both satin and glossy surfaces. The Feather Sand rear glass, in the black color, has an anti-fingerprint finish with a microcrystalline structure. Mate X3 is also available in a dark green vegan leather version.

The processor is one Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G equipped with 4G connectivity only. The “ban” imposed in recent years by the United States, in fact, does not allow Huawei to use 5G connectivity as well as Google services which are not present in Huawei smartphones which is based on HarmonyOS 3.1 operating system.

In support of Qualcomm processor we have 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of built-in storage expandable by an additional 256GB via a nano memory card (NM). There built-in 4800mAh battery supports the 66W SuperCharge fast charging wired and 50W wireless plus 7.5W wireless reverse charging. The Mate X3 is also equipped with a 1800 W/mK thick, cross-hinged graphene cooling system for increased heat dissipation.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP Ultra Vision main camera, of a camera 13 MP ultra-wide angle and of a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens, which supports 5x optical zoom. The telephoto lens supports up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Both the main and telephoto cameras are equipped with an RYYB sensor, which absorbs 40% more light to generate vivid images, even in low-light environments.

Specifications

display: external: LTPO OLED 6.4″ 2504×1080, Kunlun glass protector, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling internal: OLED 7.85″ 2496×2224 with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 240Hz, UTG, 426ppi

processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G memory: 12GB of RAM 256GB, 512GB, 1TB internal (expandable with NM card up to 256GB)

resistence: IPX8

IPX8 hinge: drop of water

drop of water dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 4G, satellite, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, IR, GPS

4G, satellite, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, IR, GPS audio: Huawei Histen, stereo

Huawei Histen, stereo fingerprint sensor

cameras: front: 8MP, f/2.4 rear: 50MP main, f/1.8 13MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 12MP telephoto periscope, f/3.4, OIS, 5x optical zoom

drums: ​ 4,800mAh, 66W wired, 50W wireless charging 5,060mAh for the Collector’s Edition

size: 156.9×141.5×5.3mm when open 156.9×72.4×11.08mm closed

weight: glass: 241g leather: 239g Collector’s Edition: 242.5g

os: HarmonyOS

Huawei Matebook X Pro

Huawei also presented the new edition of MateBook X Pro, an ultra-lightweight handset with a matte metal finish and satin textured touch. With 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor, this laptop has a 14.2-inch touch display, with 3.1K resolution, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth 5.2. The battery is a 60Wh with 90W SuperCharge charging.

MATEBOOK X PRO DATA SHEET

display : 14.2-inch touch, 3.1K resolution (3120 x 2080 pixels, 264 ppi), 90 Hz, 500 nits, 1,500:1, P3 Color Gamut, ΔE<1, Low Blue Light, 92.5% screen-to-body ratio , Eye Comfort 3.0 certified

: 14.2-inch touch, 3.1K resolution (3120 x 2080 pixels, 264 ppi), 90 Hz, 500 nits, 1,500:1, P3 Color Gamut, ΔE<1, Low Blue Light, 92.5% screen-to-body ratio , Eye Comfort 3.0 certified chip: Intel Core i7 13th gen, Intel Iris Xe GPU

Intel Core i7 13th gen, Intel Iris Xe GPU cooling down : Huawei Shark Fin Fan, with triple vents, dual fans, VC modules for heat dissipation, smart thermal control

: Huawei Shark Fin Fan, with triple vents, dual fans, VC modules for heat dissipation, smart thermal control memories : 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD webcams : 720p

: 720p connectivity : Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm jack

: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm jack audio : 6x Huawei Sound speakers, 4x microphones

: 6x Huawei Sound speakers, 4x microphones operating system: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home drums : 60Wh, 90W SuperCharge charging

: 60Wh, 90W SuperCharge charging dimensions and weight: 310 x 221 x 15.6mm, 1.26kg

310 x 221 x 15.6mm, 1.26kg color: Blue Ink

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2023

Also announced a new version of the MateBook 16slaptop equipped with a large display with 2.5K resolution, which compared to the version launched last year, now has a 13th generation Intel Core processor.

HUAWEI MATEBOOK 16s DATA SHEET

Display: 16″ IPS Touch 2520×1680, screen-body 90%, 3:2, viewing angle 178°, sRGB 100%, Delta E<1

16″ IPS Touch 2520×1680, screen-body 90%, 3:2, viewing angle 178°, sRGB 100%, Delta E<1 Processor: Intel Core 13th Gen.

Intel Core 13th Gen. GPUs: Intel Iris Xe graphics

Intel Iris Xe graphics Memory: 16GB DDR5 Dual Channel

16GB DDR5 Dual Channel Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Ports: 2x USB 3.2 gen1, 2x USB-C (1x Thunderbolt), 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm jack

2x USB 3.2 gen1, 2x USB-C (1x Thunderbolt), 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm jack Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Webcams : 1080p HD

: 1080p HD Drums: 84Wh, 90W adapter

84Wh, 90W adapter Dimensions and weight: 17.8x351x252.9mm for 1.99kg

17.8x351x252.9mm for 1.99kg Audio: 2x front-facing speakers, 3,168-hole grille, 2x on-edge microphones with AI noise reduction and sound pickup up to 5 meters

2x front-facing speakers, 3,168-hole grille, 2x on-edge microphones with AI noise reduction and sound pickup up to 5 meters Color: Space Grey

Also refurbished MatePad 11 that in his 2023 version it has been improved both from a software and hardware point of view thanks to the adoption of a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and the new design with Starlight Sand texture.

HUAWEI WATCH 4 AND 4 PRO

Huawei also announced the Watch 4, also in the Pro version. Compared to the previous generation, according to what was anticipated, these new smartwatches will be more focused on the management of health parameters thanks to the one-touch system in addition to multi-point health monitoring.

Huawei’s Watch 4 Pro has a 1.5 inch AMOLED LTPO display with smaller bezels than the previous version. The screen is protected by a sapphire crystal. The 48mm case is in titanium and will be available with both a titanium and leather strap. The slightly smaller Huawei Watch 4 has a 46mm case and is made of stainless steel. The weight is 48 grams, the thickness of 10.9 mm.

Both smartwatches have an integrated eSIM, offer IP68-certified water resistance and can be submerged up to 30 meters deep. There is no shortage of continuous heart rate measurement functions, ECG and over 100 different sports modes. According to Huawei, the battery life of the Watch 4 Pro is 4.5 days with basic use, that of the Watch 4 is 3 days. The battery of the Pro version is fully recharged in 90 minutes, that of the Watch 4 in 60 minutes.

DATA SHEET

Display : 1.5″ LTPO-AMOLED

: 1.5″ LTPO-AMOLED Earnings : 46mm (Watch 4) / 48mm (Watch 4 Pro)

: 46mm (Watch 4) / 48mm (Watch 4 Pro) Strap : Silicone (Watch 4), Titanium and leather (Watch 4 Pro)

: Silicone (Watch 4), Titanium and leather (Watch 4 Pro) sensors : 3-axis accelerometer, ECG, arterial stiffness, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometric pressure, luminosity

: 3-axis accelerometer, ECG, arterial stiffness, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometric pressure, luminosity Water resistance : IP68, immersion up to 5 atmospheres.

: IP68, immersion up to 5 atmospheres. Connectivity : eSIM, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU/GALILEO.

: eSIM, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU/GALILEO. Thickness: 10.9mm

10.9mm Weight: 48 grams.

48 grams. Other : Track more than 100 sports modes.

: Track more than 100 sports modes. Battery autonomy : 3 days (Watch 4), 4.5 days (Watch 4 Pro)

: 3 days (Watch 4), 4.5 days (Watch 4 Pro) Reload:Wireless Super Charging.

