Huawei P60 and P60 Pro: case that activates 5G connection is announced in China

Despite being prevented from launching smartphones with a 5G connection, Huawei found a “little way” to provide network access to its new members of the P60 line.
That’s because the cover that allows the new Huawei P60, P60 Pro and P60 Art to connect to 5G was announced on SoyeaLink’s online platform. According to the company, this case is equipped with a UDX710 chip and is connected to the smartphone via USB-C.
The case has its own antennas and supports LTE, TD-LTE, 5GNR and Sub-6GHz networks.
Because it has electronic equipment inside, the cover is a little more rigid than the standard one, but its design is elegant and complements the experience with the smartphone. Check it out in the gallery below:
The manufacturer also points out that the case “merges” the 5G signal with the 4G of the smartphone’s SIM and the user can simply choose which network he wants to use.
The communication case also supports eSIM mode for those who want to have an exclusive network to use only 5G.
Finally, the cover still supports Huawei Super Fast Charging technology so that the user can recharge their smartphone without having to remove the case. That is, an interesting solution for those who really want to have a top of the line Chinese model, but don’t give up the 5G connection.
For now, the price of the case is not yet available, but the manufacturer guarantees that it will be possible to find it in the most diverse retailers in China.
What did you think of the solution? Would buy? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.