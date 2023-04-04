Huawei P60 and P60 Pro: case that activates 5G connection is announced in China

Despite being prevented from launching smartphones with a 5G connection, Huawei found a “little way” to provide network access to its new members of the P60 line.

That’s because the cover that allows the new Huawei P60, P60 Pro and P60 Art to connect to 5G was announced on SoyeaLink’s online platform. According to the company, this case is equipped with a UDX710 chip and is connected to the smartphone via USB-C.

The case has its own antennas and supports LTE, TD-LTE, 5GNR and Sub-6GHz networks.

Because it has electronic equipment inside, the cover is a little more rigid than the standard one, but its design is elegant and complements the experience with the smartphone. Check it out in the gallery below: