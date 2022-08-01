Huawei Mate Xs 2, the new foldable arrives in Italy: exclusive design, pure price

- Advertisement -

Huawei Mate Xs 2 it was launched at the end of April in China, and distribution in Europe began the following month, albeit limited to Germany. And now for the latest leaflet of the Chinese brand, the time has come to land too in Italy: open today (and close on August 31st) pre-orders for design-for-the-folding-mobile-mate-xs-2/">Mate Xs 2 on our market.

With Mate Xs 2 Huawei continues to insist on the peculiar solution introduced since its first , or Mate X, and that is the choice to make fold the display outwards thus obtaining a device with a truly impressive visual impact even when closed, with the screen that wraps almost the entire body, except for the vertical strip that crosses the smartphone in its entire length and encloses the three cameras (main from 50 MP ultrawide from 13 MP telephoto from 8 MP) rear – there is also a front one, inserted into a hole in the upper right corner of the panel, which is a 1 wide angle0 MP.

Compared to previous generations, however, Mate Xs 2 is even more optimized in shape and weight (225 g), and an important role is played by the new generation Falcon Wing hinge, which, as the manufacturer explains, has allowed us to design an even more compact device. and durable, as well as ensuring a hard-to-see crease when the display is from 7.8 in (2,480×2,200 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sample rate) is open.

Under the shell Mate Xs 2 houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (last year’s top chip), 8 or 12 GB of RAM And 512 GB of internal memory as well as a 4,600 mAh with fast charging SuperCharge at 66W.

DATE, PRICE AND OFFER AT LAUNCH

Mate Xs 2 it looks like an device in all respects, and does nothing to hide it, not even in the price: as mentioned at the beginning, the new folding of the Chinese giant is already available for pre-order from today until August 31st exclusively on the Huawei Store (you can find it at the link in SOURCE) at the price of € 1,999.90. However, with the deposit of 10 euros for the pre-order you will be entitled to one discount of 100 euros in addition to the FreeBuds Pro 2 true wireless earphones as a gift. Mate Xs 2 will be on sale officially from September 1st, and the FreeBuds Pro 2 promotion will be valid until September 30th.

HUAWEI MATE XS 2: TECHNICAL SHEET

Display : 7.8 “, foldable OLED, resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz sampling rate. When closed, the usable area is 6.5”, resolution of 2,480 x 1,176 pixels

: 7.8 “, foldable OLED, resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz sampling rate. When closed, the usable area is 6.5”, resolution of 2,480 x 1,176 pixels SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (4G modem)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (4G modem) RAM : 8 or 12 GB

: 8 or 12 GB Archiving internal: 512 GB

internal: 512 GB Cameras : main rear wide angle: 50MP, OIS rear secondary ultra-wide angle: 13 MP rear secondary telephoto (3X optical zoom): 8 MP front wide angle: 10MP

: Battery : 4,880 mAh

: 4,880 mAh Charging speed : 66 W

: 66 W Operating system : Harmony OS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services

: Harmony OS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services Colors: white, black and purple