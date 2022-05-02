Huawei relies on an enveloping design for the folding mobile Mate Xs 2

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is the new folding smartphone from the Chinese firm. The third generation follows the general design of the previous ones, but refined in all its sections and with a new Qualcomm SoC engine.

The screen is the star component of all folding and in this model much more, since it only has a single panel that wraps the device when folded and offers the diagonal of a tablet when unfolded. This type of design eliminates the need for a secondary screen, but leaves it always exposed, so extra care will have to be taken in its use.

Huawei helps by promising a improved resistance thanks to a polymer cover with a four-layer structure and a new double-rotor hinge mechanism that improves long-term durability and leaves no visible wrinkles on the screen. Its weight has been lowered from the original 300 grams to 255 grams.

When unfolded, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 becomes a tablet with 7.8-inch AMOLED displaynative resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Folded in half to hold it like a normal mobile phone, it offers a diagonal of 6.5 inches with a resolution of 2480 x 1176 pixels. In both cases it is compatible with the Huawei M-Pen 2s stylus for drawing or note taking.

Huawei has opted for a Snapdragon 888 SoC to motorize its new foldable. It is not the most advanced of Qualcomm that can be mounted, but it is an advance over the previously used Kirin. It is accompanied by up to 12 Gbytes of RAM and 512 Gbytes of internal storage capacity, expandable with microSD cards.

your camera system includes triple sensor, with a 50 MP main, another 13 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens. Another additional 10.7 MP front camera is used for selfies. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, features a USB Type-C port for charging and data, and a 4,880mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Regarding mobile data, the version of the SoC limits them to 4Gwhich can be a problem for a terminal of this price level.

Huawei Mate Xs 2, price

Huawei’s new foldable uses the Harmony OS operating system and will be sold in white, black and purple finishes. It will be available in China from May 6 and we do not know when it will reach the international market. It will be distributed in two configurations: