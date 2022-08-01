27-inch iMac with M1 Max as prototype at Apple

According to a leaker, three of the group’s larger all-in-one Macs were already in the preliminary stages in 2021. Meanwhile, is probably planning with the M3.

When will Apple release a larger iMac model again? Apparently, the plans for this were well advanced in the meantime. Still, the company has decided to wait for new SoCs. This is reported by an anonymous leaker who has provided reliable information about new Apple products in the past.

XDR screen and M1 Max

According to the information provided by the user “Amethyst”, which he made a long time ago in the MacRumors forum, Apple is said to have had a total of three s of an “iMac Pro” in the house – in summer and autumn 2021. The models would have the 24-inch iMac M1, which Apple introduced in May 2021.

The design variants are said to have been different. According to Amethyst, a prototype that existed before August 2021 looked like the discontinued 27-inch Intel iMac, but had an M1 chip. Prototype 2, which was available from Apple in August 2021, is said to have been based on the 24-inch model, but with a 27-inch display and M1. Finally, there was supposedly another prototype in November 2021 with an iMac M1 design, black body, M1 Max and 27-inch XDR screen.

Waiting for the “M3” SoC

Apple is said not to have tried other variants. Why the group then decided not to bring the machine onto the market remains unclear. The rumor mill currently firmly believes that Apple will only revive an “iMac Pro” with the “M3” SoC that is not yet available. However, it may still be a few months before it is ready, a possible availability date would be next spring.

The third prototype variant according to “Amethyst”, which had also previously provided accurate specifications of the Mac Studio, sounds like the most logical version. The XDR display promises a high contrast rate and high brightness, and mini-LED technology could also be installed. However, this could go hand in hand with a price increase – but even the discontinued iMac Pro was more expensive than “normal” iMacs. Apple could then place the model alongside the Mac Studio as an all-in-one workstation. Then only the new Mac Pro is missing as a third professional device.

