How to find your mobile with Android Auto

Android mobiles have had the function of finding my phone for many years with which it is possible to know where they are from the web, with the app Find your device and even from an iPhone. It is also possible locate a lost mobile with the help of Android Auto.

Obviously, we are talking about finding a different mobile than the one you are using to connect to Android Auto, because that will be on the other side of the cable or not far away, if you use Android Auto wireless. But this curious trick can be useful if you can’t find one of your mobiles and you want to make it ringwithout having to manipulate the phone.

Where is my phone, Android Auto?

In Knight Rider, Michael Knight used to have philosophical conversations with his car, Kitt, asking her to do this and that and the occasional jump. turbo boost. In 2022, we still can’t do exactly the same, but we’re getting closer. For example, it is possible to ask a car with Android Auto to help us find our phone.

In truth, it is not the car that responds to us, but the Google Assistant, within Android Auto. With him it is possible ask Android Auto to help you find your phone. The mode of use is the same as always: make the Assistant listen to you (either by pressing the button or with an Ok, Google through, if supported) and then make the request out loud: Where is my phone?

{“videoId”:”x8b9n2e”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Android Auto, ¿dónde está mi teléfono?”,”tag”:”android auto”}

The Google Assistant in Android Auto will help you find the different phones you have associated with your Google account. If there are many, it will tell you that there are several possible and will ask if you want to ring the first one. If not, it will ask you for the rest until you find the terminal you want to find.

Android Auto does not have a web browser officially (unofficially) so you cannot access the full interface of Find my device with the advanced options to see the mobile on the map, block it or erase its data, but what you can do is make it ringeven though it’s muted. With the sound at full volume, it will be easy for you to find it or at least know if you have it with you in any corner of the car.