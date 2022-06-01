The Google assistant will better recognize your voice on the mobile, how will it do it?

If you are one of those who regularly uses the Google assistant on your smartphone, surely on some occasion it has not correctly detected what you say. It is not something new, really, since in non-English languages ​​you have some difficulties with tones and expressions. Well, the Mountain View company has had an idea to reduce what we discussed. What Google is developing is a new feature that already has a name: Personalized Speech Recognition. This new function is under development, but in the source of the information that we provide, they have seen that the work is already beginning to have part of the code integrated into the own application that manages the assistant in terminals with the Android operating system. So the job is on its way to being official. How the improvement of the Google assistant will work What will be achieved with this new function is that the development will be able to record audio and store it in the user’s own terminal (nothing in the cloud, for privacy reasons). This is done to align the voice model used by the Google Assistant with the user-specific one at all times. The result of this is that the intonation or pronunciation will always be the same, which will optimize the operation in a quite important way. Additionally, it will also be possible to store phrases that are used frequently, such as words that are not common in the language or names that are commonly used. Therefore, this section will also be improved and, as a consequence, the accuracy of the Google assistant when it comes to knowing exactly what the owner of the phone says will be much greater. In other words, having to constantly repeat what you say or not speak naturally is close to over. The user will always have control We say this because among the information that is in the code it has been possible to see that this will be in charge of activating the new function that we are talking about, so the North American firm will not make the decision independently. Even, if desired, it will be possible to carry out a deletion requested by the owner of the terminal (always requesting credentials for it). This is especially important considering everything related to privacy, which is key today. The fact is that it seems that the Mountain View company is clear that the reliability of the Google assistant can clearly be improved, at least on mobile phones, and is taking measures to optimize it in a harmless way for users. Obviously, hopefully, if this works properly, it could carry over to accessories that include voice recognition, but possibly there should be a sizeable firmware update here. We will see. >