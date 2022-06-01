Apple Design Awards 2022: here are all the finalists. Awards on June 6th

If there’s one thing Apple cares about, it’s the design of its products. Also to reiterate this attention to creativity, every year the Cupertino giant organizes Apple Design Awards with which it rewards the most interesting projects not only from a purely stylistic or graphic point of view, but also functional and practical.

THE finalists of the 2022 edition have just been announced ei winners will be awarded during the Worldwide Developers Conference, which will take place from 6 to 10 June, among those who have most distinguished themselves for the excellence, innovation, ingenuity and technology with which they have created their apps and games in the Inclusivity categories ; Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Graphics and Innovation.

Who will win? We will find out on June 6th, when the event takes place. Meanwhile, here is the list of finalist apps.