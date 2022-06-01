Apple Design Awards 2022: here are all the finalists. Awards on June 6th

If there’s one thing Apple cares about, it’s the design of its products. Also to reiterate this attention to creativity, every year the Cupertino giant organizes Apple Design Awards with which it rewards the most interesting projects not only from a purely stylistic or graphic point of view, but also functional and practical.

THE finalists of the 2022 edition have just been announced ei winners will be awarded during the Worldwide Developers Conference, which will take place from 6 to 10 June, among those who have most distinguished themselves for the excellence, innovation, ingenuity and technology with which they have created their apps and games in the Inclusivity categories ; Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Graphics and Innovation.

Who will win? We will find out on June 6th, when the event takes place. Meanwhile, here is the list of finalist apps.

INCLUSIVITY

The finalists in this category were chosen for their ability to create inclusiveness and sharing between people who speak different languages ​​and have different backgrounds and skills.

  • Letter Rooms
  • Navi Subtitles & Translation
  • Noted
  • Procreate
  • tint.
  • Wylde Flowers
DELIGHT AND FUN

This category includes projects that promise an engaging experience that can offer entertainment and fun.
  • Chineasy
  • Moncage
  • (Not Boring) Habits
  • Overboard!
  • Please, Touch the Artwork
  • Water Llama
INTERACTION

These projects stand out for their intuitive interfaces and for the definition of menus and commands that perfectly match the needs of the various platforms.
  • A Musical Story
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • Slopes
  • Transit
  • Vectornator: Vector Design
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
SOCIAL IMPACT

The finalists in this category were chosen for their ability to improve people’s living conditions and to find new targets in the face of difficult situations.
  • Active Arcade
  • Empathy
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • Headspace
  • Rebel Girls
  • Wylde Flowers
VISUAL AND GRAPHICS

These projects stand out for the graphic skills with which they were made. They are characterized by interfaces with a great visual impact, well designed and characterized by high quality animations.
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Behind the Frame
  • Halide Mark II
  • LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
  • MD Clock
  • (Not Boring) Habits
INNOVATION

This category includes projects that can provide an innovative and cutting-edge experience thanks to new ways of using Apple technologies.
  • Active Arcade
  • Focus Noodles
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Hate
  • Procreate
  • Townscaper

