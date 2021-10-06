Microsoft has been one of the first to recognize that passwords are a thing of the past and that they will surely not be necessary in the future. Proof of this is that we can now configure your accounts to log in with one click on the smartphone screen, either through an authentication application, or through a code obtained through an SMS or email. Google, for its part, is on the same path and in the remainder of the year we will see a complete transformation in the way we start to use all its services. Although they keep the password as an intermediate step, the important one will come last, with that two-step verification that guarantees to Mountain View that we are the ones who are trying to log in. Something that is already used by many users not only within the Google ecosystem, but also on Facebook, Twitter, etc. When will it be mandatory? Google plans that it will be at the end of the year when it forces all users of its personal and professional accounts to activate two-step verification, or else we could have problems accessing all its services. According to the Americans, “For most of us, passwords are the first line of defense in our digital lives. However, managing a set of strong passwords is not always convenient, leading many people to look for shortcuts (ie , dog’s name + date of birth) or to completely neglect password best practices, exposing them to online risk. ” Due to the fragility of the passwords that we use, but also due to the enormous amount of technical and financial resources that are needed to protect this data from hackers, from Google they want us all to be an active part of that process through these verification applications in two steps, hardware keys or instant notifications to our terminal. That will happen with just over 150 million accounts that still do not have this option activated and before the end of this year 2021. For Google, this two-step verification is “one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to accounts. and networks “, and proof of that conviction is that on YouTube, for example, they have also started a campaign for users and creators to protect their channels completely, avoiding intrusions that could end the work of several years in just a few seconds. So we are warned. >