How much does it cost to make the iPhone 13 Pro? Here we have the exact figures

We mentioned recently that device manufacturing prices were increasing and that the outlook for 2022 is not favorable. Even, the iPhone 13 Pro was not spared from this trend and we have already known what the cost has been manufacturing of Apple’s flagship.

Of course, although the increase has knocked on the door of the bitten apple, the company has not stopped winning a good part of the pie at the cost-benefit level. Here are the numbers of this mobile.

The iPhone 13 Pro cost analysis

The guys from Techinsights have been in charge of doing the analysis of the components of the iPhone 13 Pro and that is why we know everything that is within this top of the range.

So, so that we can understand it better, below we will leave the most important points about the issue of manufacturing costs and the profit obtained by Apple regarding the iPhone 13 Pro:

– In the published report, The list of materials for the iPhone 13 Pro costs approximately $ 570, about 494 euros. In the US market, the brand sells the iPhone 13 Pro for $ 999, and it is one of the cheapest prices if we compare other countries.

– Compared to iPhone 12 Pro, the construction of the iPhone 13 Pro represents the increase of about 20 dollars more for Apple.

– Compared to the competitor, Samsung, and the Galaxy S21 + BOM, it’s around $ 60 more, so the components of the South Korean mobile is approximately 508 dollars.

– According to the engineers, the higher cost is due to the higher costs of the A15 Bionic chipset, the price of the display subsystem, the NAND memory and an increase in the cost of the main cabinet.

– Although there have been price increases in manufacturing, cost cuts have also been made, for example, at the provider of storage solutions; Instead of opting for Samsung, the North American company has chosen Kioxia. Also, it is revealed that it still uses 6GB LPDDR4X RAM from SK Hynix, while some manufacturers already use LPDDR5 RAM.

– Although it is presumed as a minimum benefit of $ 430, the specialists suggest that it ise deals only with the cost of the components, but to these we must add the marketing, research and development, sales, manufacturing costs, among other factors.

Despite the fact that the publication by Techinsights does not reveal that the cost has increased due to the shortage of chips, we bet that it is a relevant factor and which we already discussed in detail in this article. Added to this, the thickness of the mobile and the battery capacity could not be left behind as the reasons that lead to the more expensive manufacture.