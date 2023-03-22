Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G, for an alter ego unboxing video of Civi 2: images and specifications

- Advertisement -

While the Xiaomi 13 range is preparing to be official also in the international markets at the Mobile World Congress, a new rumor speaks of the access version which should classically be called Lite. And in fact he also reveals it, given that it should be a rebrand of an already official product in China, that is Xiaomi Civi 2.

So 5G could be the first Android smartphone to bring the Dynamic Island of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max outside the Apple landscape into the world, thanks to its two front cameras in the “pill” immersed in the upper part of the display, like on the iPhone. It’s not the first time that an element that Apple tries to make iconic is then taken up by the competition. It happened with iPhone X and its notch, and the story could follow the same evolution with Dynamic Island.

Already a few days after the Apple event last September Realme asked the creators for suggestions to insert the pill Realme Island on some projects in a functional way, then an app arrived – dynamicSpot – which through the software could reproduce Apple’s solution on Android. Now it seems that the “primacy” can be conquered by Xiaomi with 13 Lite 5G, the international variant of Civi 2. If so, it is expected that MIUI exploits the element adequately like iOS does on iPhone, otherwise a simple hole would remain for two cameras like others in the past but moved to the center without a return in terms of functionality.

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G

However if Xiaomi wants to make “the hit” must anticipate the international debut of Honor 80 Pro, which already in November showed something very similar. Who knows if Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G does not arrive at the end of the month together with her older brothers.

XIAOMI 13 LITE 5G / XIAOMI CIVI 2 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz, 1,000 nits max brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 5 protection

: 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz, 1,000 nits max brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 5 protection chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4nm, 2.4GHz max frequency

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4nm, 2.4GHz max frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage

: 8 or 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8 sensor ultra-wide rear: 20MP macro rear: 2 MP main front: 32 MP ultra wide front:

: unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C drums : 4500mAh

: 4500mAh recharge : 67 watts

: 67 watts size : 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.23mm

: 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.23mm weight: 172 grams.