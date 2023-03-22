How much does it cost to make an iPhone 14 Pro Max

The value of manufacturing a iPhone 14 Pro Max the highest reference of these cell phones and the difference compared to their sale price is almost three times lower, according to the data presented by Counterpoint.

In the investigation they found that for the production of this cell phone and that it has 128 GB of storage, Manzana He invests $474 in each, then sells it for $1,099.

Application processor, display and camera are the main categories for which there is an increase in manufacturing cost, compared to the 2021, presenting a growth of 3.7%.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: How to know if it is time to change my iPhone

What it costs to make an iPhone 14

The novelties that the company presented with these cell phones are reflected in the increase in production values. For example, the inclusion of the 4 nanometer processor, the A16 bionicgenerated a growth in spending in this section of 20%, raising 11 dollars.

The production cost is three times less than the official sale value.

- Advertisement -

Another point was the improvement in the camera, which went to 48 megapixels and comes through an agreement with Are and. The increase is $6 for that main sensor, going from 10 to 11% compared to what this model represented in the 2021 cell phone.

Finally, there is the screen that had an update in the maximum brightness in HDR mode and outdoor mode, in addition to adding the function so that the panel was always active, so this point represents 20% of the production cost.

It may interest you: This is how you can know how much life is left in the battery of an iPhone

- Advertisement -

To reach a low price increase figure compared to last year, which was 3.7%, Manzana It had some savings in connectivity, since making a phone compatible with 5G is currently cheaper due to the drop in processor prices that this type of technology allows.

Additionally, the company has focused on being much less dependent on external components, creating its own cabling, audio chips, and circuitry, and is currently developing its own modems for connectivity and having original panels so as not to depend on those of its own. Samsung.

It may interest you: Listen to the radio on an iPhone if you can and without creating accounts

The production cost is three times less than the official sale value. Dynabook Portégé X30L: comfort and performance to work in the best way

iPhone, the brand that is less devalued in cell phones

A study carried out by SellCell compared the behavior of cell phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung and Google in the second-hand markets, detailing its depreciation with respect to its launch date.

In the results, high-end products launched in the last three years were taken as a reference. The phones of Manzana in general they lost 69% in their initial sale price to be resold as second hand devices.

It may interest you: What’s coming for iPhone and iPad: pay later, savings account and Apple Music

Although the latest models are below that depreciation. He iPhone 13 Pro Maxwhich launched in September 2021, lost 44.6%, while the the latest model, dropped in price by 26.9%.

This means that if a person buys the model 14 ProMax for $1,099, which is the official price, then you can sell it for about $802, losing $297 after about three uses, taking into account that the study had a cut-off date of December 2022.

According to McConomy This phenomenon is due to “the great demand and popularity of Apple products”, so for them “it is not surprising that they have reached the top in most categories this year.”