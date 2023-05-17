Honor Magic 5 Pro: after the camera, DxOmark also rewards the display

- Advertisement -

After having detected its excellent photographic skills, DxOMark also analyzed the display and the audio part of Magic 5 Pro, the new top of the range from Honor which also arrived on the Italian market last April.

BEST CAMERAPHONE (FOR A FEW WEEKS)

Honor Magic 5 Pro had succeeded in the enterprise of undermining Huawei’s Mate 50 Pro from first place in the ranking relating to the photographic sector from which it certainly inherited much of its know-how. However, Huawei has regained the top of the category with the new P60 Pro which is now proceeding OPPO’s Find X6 Pro.

With a total score of 151Honor Magic 5 Pro got excellent results in terms of exposure, texture, noise and bokeh effect. This smartphone also turned out to be the best smartphone for taking photos outdoors, indoors, with low light and in the Friends&Family category, recently introduced by DxOmark, which analyzes portraits and group photos/videos.

Magic 5 Pro has proven itself very fast in shooting, in focusing and is able to capture a large number of details while limiting noise, which is the random variations of brightness and color information in images that can affect image quality. Excellent performance also in terms of stabilization, quality in low light conditions and measurement of artifacts.

The camera got excellent results also in relation to the zoom which, according to DxOMark, offers significant improvements over the previous model which was already the best device tested from this point of view.

As for video recording, the Magic 5 Pro is the result “currently the best Android device to record motion pictures” thanks to good stabilization and exposure and maintaining a constant frame rate of 30.4-30.8 frames per second (fps) at various lux levels. In this respect, however, Apple still remains at the top. Among the consDxOMark found limited depth of field in certain contexts, instability in focus in bokeh mode and, in some cases, unnatural reproduction of skin tones.

BEST DISPLAY, GOOD AUDIO

Regarding the performance of the display, Magic 5 Pro he obtained the top of the category with 151 points in the DxOMark tests I emphasized the flicker frequency of 1910 Hz and the always comfortable user experience, especially in low light conditions. Furthermore, the display of the device offered excellent readability and color rendering in all lighting conditions, while the touch interface was fluid, responsive and precise

DxOMark also tested the audio quality of this smartphone which obtained a score of 138 which places it in 22nd place globally and in 14th place in the ranking of high-end devices. The Honor Magic 5 Pro demonstrated good performance both in playback, which was satisfactory in all use cases, and in recording where there was greater variation between use cases, especially in terms of timbre.

Overall, the Honor Magic 5 Pr did better when recording with the main camera. When using the front facing camera or voice recorder app, however, DxOMark found a slight drop in quality.

HONOR Magic5 Pro 12GB+512GB

€ 889

Included Honor Care+: 6 months screen damage protection service.

Honor Magic 5 Pro is available online from Bpm power at 896 euros or from eBay to 945 euros. To see the other 6 offers click here. (updated May 16, 2023, 3.30 pm)