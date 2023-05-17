Doogee V30, V Max and S100: rugged smartphone on offer at the best price

- Advertisement -

Doogee V Series represents the offer of rugged smartphones with Chinese brand MIL-STD-810H certification. V30 it is currently the top of the range, heir to the V10 models – the first of the brand to be equipped with support for 5G networks and integrated infrared thermometer and V20 – the first with AMOLED display and secondary screen on the rear body.

V30 is instead the first rugged by Doogee to have introduced the eSIM technology: the smartphone can also count on the presence of the technology Wi-Fi 6Ea Hi-Res stereo speaker, a customizable button, support for the L1+L5 dual band GPS system and a photographic compartment consisting of three rear cams 108+20+16MP and a 32MP front one.

Another smartphone belonging to the V series is Doogee V Max, which with its 22,000mAh battery represents a real record for the market. Among its main features the processor must certainly be mentioned Size 1080 by MediaTek, the 20GB of RAM overall and the 256GB of internal memory. The device also offers an FHD + display with 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speaker, NFC, support for the L1 + L5 dual band GPS system, WiFi 6, 32MP front camera and 32MP triple rear cam. 108+20+16MP.

A more than valid alternative to the V Series designed for those who do not consider 5G connectivity essential is made up of Doogee S100: the smartphone integrates a 120Hz FHD+ display, a Helio G99 processor, the L1+L5 dual band GPS system, a 108+20+16MP triple rear camera, a 32MP front camera, NFC connectivity and a super battery 10,800mAh.

Doogee launched a special promotion dedicated to the V30, V Max and S100 smartphones available at the following links:

Article made in collaboration with Doogee