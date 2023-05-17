Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5, Unpacked event on July 26 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Flip 5 will be announced during the event Unpacked to be held on July 26th. Nothing official yet, but rumors about one early date compared to what happened in previous years they are intensifying more and more. Today new confirmations come from South Korea, and also the reliable Roland Quandt of WinFuture reports Samsung’s intention to shorten the time by launching new products on the market a few days in advance.

The motivation for this choice would be linked to the desire to give a strong boost to revenue in the third quarter: the latest fiscal results were partially disappointing, the company thus intends to make as many days as possible available to its customers to purchase new products. The Galaxy Tab S9 tablet and related Plus and Ultra variants should also make their debut with the two foldables.

That of 26 July will thus be the second Unpacked of the year after the one held on 1 February dedicated to Galaxy S23 / Plus / Ultra. According to sources, Samsung will officially announce the date of the event a month earlier, therefore towards the end of June.

The Korean newspaper which was the first to share the July 26 presentation date online also hypothesizes the day of availability on the market of the devices: August 11th. Summing up:

July 26th : Unpacked event announcing Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series

One last change concerns the place where the Unpacked event should take place: for the first time, in fact, it will be held in South Korea.