Guess what phone Bill Gates uses?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has participated in an AMA (ask-me-anything) session at Reddit.

During it, someone asked him what his current phone is and apparently the billionaire uses the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

“I have an Android Galaxy Z Fold3. I have tried several. With this screen, I can get by with a big laptop and phone and nothing else.”Gates said.

One might think that the Microsoft co-founder would use the Surface Duo 2, but Samsung’s foldable is clearly superior.

Besides, Microsoft and Samsung have a very good relationship. Galaxy devices enjoy some exclusive features in the “Your Phone” service, which allows you to transfer content between Windows and Android devices.Last year, Microsoft also introduced new versions of Office, Outlook and Teams optimized for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Bill Gates also talked about cryptocurrencies. “I do not have any. I like to invest in things that have a valuable return»Gates said of Bitcoin.