What news will Android TV 13 bring: the new beta shows some surprises

A few days ago Google announced the new beta of Android TV 13, the next version of its operating system for televisions. There is still a long way to go until the final version lands on all compatible devices, but at least the developers can already start testing the new version.

It should be remembered that Google has released a second beta of Android TV 13, but it is only accessible in two ways: through an Android emulator, or using the equipment provided by Google and focused on developers. So we will not be able to update, for the moment. But you do know them.

More than anything because the companions of Android Police have not hesitated when it comes to unravel the first secrets of Android TV 13 for smart TVs and media players.

Main novelties of Android TV 13

The truth is that this is not a first beta, since it really is the second. But the first release did not add anything new, while this version has brought some surprises.

We know that Android TV 12 will bring some of the most requested features by users. For example, the screen will adapt to the refresh rate of the source, to improve the user experience.

It has also been confirmed that Android 12 for Smart TV will have support for 4K screens. In this way, all the native applications and the interface of this operating system will be adapted to higher resolutions in order to improve image quality,

But some much-sought improvements were left in the pipeline. Luckily, this new beta of Android TV 13 brings good news. to start now will have a new standby mode to reduce energy consumption. Through a new API, when an HDMI device is not emitting any signal, the operating system will automatically activate this mode.

Another of the main novelties of Android TV 13 We will see it in PIP mode. This mode was already available in previous versions, but its adaptation on large format televisions was not the best. And taking into account that the sales of televisions of 65 inches and more have only increased, Google has decided to implement an improvement so that the Picture in Picture mode adapts automatically to all sizes.

Regarding the launch of Android TV 13, Android TV 12 is not currently available for most users, so we better arm ourselves with patience since the wait is going to be long.