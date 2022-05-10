Apple’s foldable phone will have one of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Little by little we are getting to know more and more details of the first apple flip phone. We know that the Cupertino-based manufacturer is working on a model that will stand out for having a folding 8-inch screen. And it seems that it will hide a technology that has worked very well for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

One of the problems that Samsung found with the first generations of folding phones was the lack of brightness and very limited viewing angles. As we explained to you at the time,The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 3 solves this problem through a new type of panel that eliminates the polarizing layer.

And now, as they have explained from The Elec, it seems that Apple is following in the footsteps of its great rival so that the screen of the first folding iPhone has similar technology. In this way, the Cupertino-based company is developing its own OLED panel without a polarizing layer.

Apple’s foldable phone will be very thin

The advantages offered by this type of panel mean that the firm with the bitten apple has had no choice but to bet on a system similar to that of Samsung. We have already told you that brightness levels and viewing angles improve noticeablybut there is another detail to take into account.

And it is that, the lack of the polarizer results in a reduction in the thickness of the device, so this can help add other components or provide a much more streamlined look. Of course, it seems that the technology is in its initial phases, so it is not known if they will arrive in time to use their own panel or will use Samsung’s solutions first, since the folding screen that Apple is working on will not be developed. until 2025.

To give you an idea, the fact that Samsung used its new ECO2 technology that eliminates the polarizing layer resulted in a reduction in energy consumption of 25%, as well as improving light transmission by 33% to offer a quality very superior image.

As we have told you, it is too early to know if Apple’s first folding smartphone will come with this panel, or if the iPhoneFold will use a Samsung panel for its first generation. But it is clear that Apple wants its smartphone with a folding screen to be a model to consider.

