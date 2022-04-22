George Ezra to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena in September

George Ezra will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena this September.

The Brit-award winning singer’s new album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ will be released on June 10.

He has announced a full UK and Ireland 2022 tour and is set to play 12 gigs between July and October.

Ezra will be performing in Belfast’s SSE Arena on September 28 before travelling to Dublin for his 3Arena gig on September 29.

Tickets for the Dublin concert go on sale next Friday, April 29 at 10am, starting from €49.50.

He has released two singles from his upcoming album so far: ‘Green Green Grass’ and ‘Anyone For You’.

