iPhone 13 is the most successful iPhone by some time now | CIRP

According to the data collected by CIRP, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the iPhone 13 are giving a lot of satisfaction to Apple. A lucky generation as they have not seen for years: they all do well, iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro and 13 “standard” but not the mini, whose sales are following the same unexciting parable traced a year ago by the iPhone 12 mini , indeed even a bit worse.
Anyone who owns a mini and accepts the inevitable compromises is a happy customer, but obviously there are few of them: precisely 3% of the totala ridiculous share that would have induced Apple to put aside the project of an iPhone smaller than normal, given the lack of commercial appeal, and to replace it with a “standard” iPhone with the opposite philosophy, Max. In September, it is now almost a certainty, there will therefore be iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 and 14 Max.
The market demands are evident from the graph that compares the first quarter of 2022 with that of the previous two years. In the first three months of 2022 it is difficult to perceive differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, they sold practically the same way, while the comparison between the iPhone 13 and 13 mini is merciless, with the first having won 38 preferences out of 100 and the second with just 3 purchases out of 100.
iPhone 13 “standard” in particular is one of the most popular iPhones of all time, according to CIRP and its numbers. In Q1 2022 it fared vastly better than iPhone 12 and better than iPhone 11, which in March 2020 had registered highly respectable commercial performances. Furthermore, the CIRP highlights the goodness of Apple’s strategy which also keeps some previous generation iPhones in the range: by combining the shares of iPhone XR (October 2018), iPhone 11 (September 2019) and iPhone SE 2020, 15% of the sales of the first quarter.
The iPhones 13 have conquered market shares that are hardly matched in the past – said Josh Lowitz, co-founder of CIRP. The four iPhone 13s together accounted for nearly three-quarters of sales [di iPhone] in the first quarter of 2022; during the same period of 2021, iPhone 12s accounted for 61% of sales. Even in the last quarter iPhone 13 was the most chosen one, with 38% of the preferences, the highest percentage for an iPhone in some time now. In the post-pandemic, customers have chosen the new generation of iPhone en masse, although compared to the previous one they had little substantial news. The minis, on the other hand, continued to trudge, with a 3% each in the first quarter of 2022 for the iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini.
You must log in to post a comment.