iPhone 13 is the most successful iPhone by some time now | CIRP

According to the data collected by CIRP, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the iPhone 13 are giving a lot of satisfaction to Apple. A lucky generation as they have not seen for years: they all do well, iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro and 13 “standard” but not the mini, whose sales are following the same unexciting parable traced a year ago by the iPhone 12 mini , indeed even a bit worse.

Anyone who owns a mini and accepts the inevitable compromises is a happy customer, but obviously there are few of them: precisely 3% of the totala ridiculous share that would have induced Apple to put aside the project of an iPhone smaller than normal, given the lack of commercial appeal, and to replace it with a “standard” iPhone with the opposite philosophy, Max. In September, it is now almost a certainty, there will therefore be iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 and 14 Max.