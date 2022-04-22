Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond free this week on the Epic Games Store

With an April that is not decided whether to leave us Sun or rain, what better way to spend time at home than with the new free games from the Epic Games Store, which include in this week the terrifying Amnesia: Rebirth and the fun and crazy Riverbonda perfect representation of the types of light and dark days we’re having this month.

Following the same procedure as previous games, both titles will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files of each of the titles (Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond), and complete the entire purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be redeemed for free for one week, being the new deadline next Thursday, April 28 until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Amnesia: Reborn

The latest released installment of the emblematic Amnesia saga will drag us to a new descent into darkness, on a hair-raising journey through desolation, heartbreak, and an exploration of the limits of human resistance. Don’t let a sigh escape you. The creature is mere inches from you, and its sole purpose is to feed on your terror.

In this installment we will take on the role of Tasi Trianon, when she wakes up in the middle of the Algerian desert. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Follow the tracks of your journey and piece together the shards of your fractured past. Only then can you survive the merciless horror that threatens to devour you.

Minimum requirements Amnesia: Rebirth

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 Bit)



Windows 7 (64 Bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX at 2.4GHz



Intel Core i3 or AMD FX at 2.4GHz Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GTX 460, AMD Radeon HD 5750, Intel HD 630, or OpenGL 4.0

NVIDIA GTX 460, AMD Radeon HD 5750, Intel HD 630, or OpenGL 4.0 Storage: 35 GB of free disk space

35 GB of free disk space DirectX: Unspecified

Riverbond

A fantastic and fast-paced cooperative adventure game for 1-4 players, set in a stunning voxel world.

The Knight has kidnapped the leaders of the eight worlds, unleashing chaos and causing droughts and widespread lack of control. He embarks on an adventure to defeat evil and help the citizens of Riverbond in this action-packed journey through beautifully crafted worlds. Unlock various weapons, equip new skins and activate power-ups to slash your way to glory.

Riverbond Minimum Requirements