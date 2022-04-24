Gardai send file on leaking of GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to Director of Public Prosecutions

A file regarding the leaking of a confidential GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar almost three years ago has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai confirmed that “an investigation file on this matter” has been sent to the office of the DPP “for its consideration”.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting any further.”

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said the Tanaiste is “very confident” he will be cleared in the probe.

Mr Varadkar was embroiled in controversy in 2020 after it emerged he had shared a draft €210 million GP contract in April 2019.

The recipient of the document, which was marked “Confidential, not for circulation”, was Dr Maitiu O Tuathail, head of the now-defunct National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

Dr O Tuathail was also questioned and delivered a “voluntary statement” to officers.

Mr Varadkar, who was Taoiseach at the time, was formally questioned by gardai but denied doing “anything illegal, or corrupt, or self-interested.”

The Fine Gael leader said repeatedly that his legal advice is that he committed no offence but has apologised for his “errors of judgement.”

In January this year, Mr Varadkar confirmed that his legal team contacted gardai seeking an update on their investigation.

Ministers and the Taoiseach have faced questioning by the media in recent months on whether it would be appropriate for Mr Varadkar to become Taoiseach in December if he is still under garda investigation.

