How to see the translations of thousands of songs on Deezer

Deezer is one of the most popular streaming music platforms today, and to keep its users happy, the app is introducing a new translation function for songs.

Showing the lyrics of the songs is something that is already available in other services such as Spotify or Apple Music, to give a few examples. For that reason and to offer a better experience to yourstranslations are already a reality on Deezer.

Although for now there are only translations for popular songs in English, Deezer’s promise is that soon this new tool will reach more and more corners of the application. In fact, there are more than 10,000 songs that can already be translated natively in the app, a fact that will undoubtedly please all those fans of music in English.

It must be made clear that, at least momentarily, only the themes in that language will be able to be translated. However, and here we will name a unique function that is not available on other platforms, there have been up to four valid languages ​​for translation: Spanish, Portuguese, German and French.

Now, if you want to know how to see these translations on Deezer and enjoy music in Englishyou should pay attention to the simple steps that we will show you right away.

How to find translations for songs on Deezer

– Enter the Deezer app.

– Find a song you like in English language and play it.

– Display the song window and click on the button Letterswhich will be located in the lower right corner inside the song or album cover.

– Once the lyrics of the song are displayed, now press the lower button that indicates With translation.

And ready, this would be all to enjoy the lyrics in English and Spanish of those songs that already include the translation function, just as we mentioned before, you can also translate them into Portuguese, German or French.