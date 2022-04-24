Dublin firefighters dealing with gorse fire in Sandyford as wildfire warning in place this weekend

Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to Sandford earlier this evening to deal with a gorse wildfire, with an orange-level fire warning in place for the entire country until Monday.

Taking to social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Rathfarnham firefighters are currently dealing with a gorse wildfire off the Blackglen Road in #Sandyford.

“If affected close all windows and doors. Smoke is visible in the area.”

Read more: Woman dies after getting into difficulty swimming off Wicklow

Meanwhile, an orange-level high fire warning has been put in place in Ireland for the weekend and the start of next week.

Issued by the Department of Agriculture, it states that a fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where “hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

The warning took effect from 3pm on Friday and will remain in place until midday on Monday.

The Department said the alert has been issued due to current weather patterns.

“A low-pressure system centred to the south of Ireland is inducing easterly, cold and low humidity airflows over the country,” its statement reads.

“Fire behaviour and rates of spread are likely to be influenced by brisk wind speeds throughout the weekend

“Northerly and easterly airflows may exhibit humidity levels below 50% RH [relative humidity], with higher wind speeds in places.

“While some rainfall is forecast in coming days, this may not reach into all areas and may not have a significant impact on fuels in all locations.

“Wind speeds may exceed 30km/h in some locations at times and higher wind speeds at this level will increase fire suppression requirements in affected areas.”

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas, the Department says the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety:

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances

Gather all family or group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location

Evacuate if instructed to do so and cooperate with all emergency service instructions

For more information about the warning, visit the Government’s website here.

Read more: Locals asked to close windows due to house fire – as it happened

Read more: Wicklow Fire Brigade rush to put out blaze at historic Kindlestown House

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox