Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives in August, but the covers are already here | Images

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come to August, probably on the 10th even if there is no official confirmation. Instead, it is almost certain that Samsung’s next leaflet will not represent a revolution compared to the current generation, at least according to what the rumors have told us so far. The picture of the situation is beginning to be well defined, recently there has also been talk of the rear photographic sector which, unlike what emerged previously, it should keep a similar layout – if not identical – to that of Fold 3.

To confirm the rumor are the images published by MobileFun an English accessory sales site that often anticipates in its catalog the solutions – even original ones – that we will find on the market once the expected product is presented. There are two covers that are shownamong other things already available in pre-order: the first is the leather one – Genuine Leather Greygreen Cover Case – with a color other than the green of the Z Fold 3. It is likely that the smartphone will also be offered in this new color.

galaxy z fold 4 arrives in august, but the covers are already here

The second is the Black Case with S Pen: black, with the external case for the nib, absolutely identical to that of 2021. And, news in the news, it is a definitive confirmation that the S Pen will not be integrated even this year. The third accessory is a replacement film than the one pre-installed by Samsung on the internal display: it is likely that the South Korean company has decided to make it easier to replace it in case of marks or dirt at the edges.

galaxy z fold 4 arrives in august, but the covers are already here 1

Below you will find the list shared by MobileFun of the original covers and films in the catalog.

galaxy z fold 4 arrives in august, but the covers are already

From the images shared by the English site it is clear that the Z Fold 4 will have a lot in common – externally – with the current model. The only difference should reside in the slightly wider and lower form factor, so as to make the folding more comfortable to hold. And speaking of folds that of the 2022 edition should be less evident than in the past.

A brief summary of the expected specifications:

  • display:
    • internal: AMOLED 7.6 “QXGA, 120Hz
    • external: AMOLED 6.2 “HD +, 120Hz
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • memory: 12 / 16GB of RAM, 256 / 512GB internal
  • cameras:
    • external: 10MP
    • internal: 16MP UDC
    • rear: 50 + 12 + 12MP (main, ultra wide, tele)
  • battery: 4.400mAh, 25W
  • OS: Android 12 with One UI

