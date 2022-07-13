HomeMobileAndroidXiaomi, a fine of 3.2 million euros in Italy for the legal...

Xiaomi, a fine of 3.2 million euros in Italy for the legal guarantee

By Abraham
Xiaomi was fined 3.2 million euros in Italy by the AGCM for irregularities on the legal guarantee of conformity, which is mandatory by law which in our country must last at least two years: essentially it emerged that the company has refused repair in many circumstances if the device in question had other defects, even if only aesthetic – for example scratches on the display or on the body of a phone – not related to the defect. Or better: OK to repair under warranty, but only if you also repair the other damages out of warranty (and therefore for a fee).

It was also found that in other cases the Chinese company has carried out multiple warranty repairs to a device instead of replacing it, so the customer had to go without it for extended periods of time; the law provides that, again in the event of a lack of conformity, a device can be repaired only if the process takes little time, otherwise it must be replaced directly.

They also emerged irregularities in the logistical / economic management of the interventions. The law explains that if a company does not find any lack of conformity in a product sent by a customer, it must still bear the costs of return, as well as those of verification. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has downloaded them to the customer, holding the product “hostage”, threatening not to return it if the estimate for an out-of-warranty repair is not accepted.

