The design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be better than expected. How?

One of the most anticipated phones of the year is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The next folding of the Korean manufacturer will be presented with total probability throughout the next month of August, and little by little information about it has been leaking.

For example, we know a large part of the technical characteristics that this phone with a folding screen will sport. And now we bring new information regarding its design, which will be noticeably better than its predecessor.

The fold of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be imperceptible

One of the problems of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 had to do with its hinge system, since it leaves a visible crease that does not look good aesthetically. It is true that this element is not annoying, but it is best to remove it.

Fold3 vs. Fold4 creases taken at the same angle (intercepted part) pic.twitter.com/iY67S85UEV

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2022

And according to the last ice universe twitter postone of the most prestigious filters in the sector, it is clear that the Seoul-based firm has found the key to reducing the size of this fold.

As you can see in the image that accompanies his Twitter message, we can see the fold difference between Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4making it clear that the work done by the manufacturer has been exquisite in this section, making that visual element almost imperceptible.

enlarge photo Design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Samsung

It is true that every year Samsung improves its next generation of folding. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is about 200 euros cheaper than its predecessor, despite being lighter, more durable and offering water resistance through its IPX8 certification. And beware, its screen has also improved, offering better levels of brightness and support with the S Pen stylus. And now we know that the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a much more hidden fold. According to published information, it will be 20% shallower.

What technical characteristics will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have

As for the technical characteristics of this new folding phone, a leap in quality is expected compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In this way, although the design will be continuous, we will find wider screens, in addition to a much improved photographic section and that will have the same sensors as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

To this we must add the new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a 4,400 mAh battery so that autonomy is not a problem. As we have told you, the launch date of its new foldables will be August 10, the date on which the manufacturer will reveal all the details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

