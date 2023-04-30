Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the new render images: what we know about the foldable

After seeing the “definitive” renderings of Galaxy Z Fold 5, it’s time to dwell on theAnother foldable Samsung coming soonor Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone is in fact the protagonist of a series of render shared on the net than usual On Leaks in collaboration with mediapeanut.com. Of the heir of Galaxy Z Flip 4 we already know many details, this is the right opportunity to summarize what we know and observe the aesthetic peculiarities of the device in the new images.
From external display, this year’s real big news. With a diagonal of 3.4 inches will allow users to interact with the leaflet even when closed: to underline the particular irregular shape designed by Samsung to maximize the surface.
Inside the display has a diagonal of 6.7 inchesthe same as Galaxy Z Flip 4. Under the body there is space for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the external cameras should be 12+12MP (main and ultra wide angle, respectively).
GALAXY Z FLIP 5: WHAT TO EXPECT
- display:
- external: 3.4″
- internal: 6.7″
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- hinge: drip
- main cameras:
- 12MP + 12MP ultra wide angle
- size: 165×71.8×6.7mm (open)
- weight: 187g
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be announced next summer, possibly as early as July.