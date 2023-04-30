pixel 7a carbon and arctic blue live: unboxing images

- Advertisement -

Pixel 7a shows itself in a number of live images which – if there was still a need – remove any doubts about its design. Arriving on May 10th, the mid-range smartphone has been the subject of many rumors that have allowed us to draw a rather clear picture of its technical characteristics – the last of which relating to the four expected colors.

The images shown here are related to a unboxing of the versions Carbon and Arctic Blue shared on Twitter by leaker SnoopyTech. The aesthetic peculiarities of the device, as already mentioned, have been known for some time now: it is true, however, that observing the “live” allows us to have a more precise idea than the renderings of how the smartphone will actually appear between our hands.

As for the technical specifications, Pixel 7a is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, processor – the same as Pixel 7 and 7 Pro -, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal memory and battery with wired and wireless charging.

display: 6.1″ FHD OLED, 60-90Hz refresh rate

6.1″ FHD OLED, 60-90Hz refresh rate processor: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 security chip: Google Titan M2

Google Titan M2 memory: 8GB of RAM 128/256GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G safety: In-display fingerprint sensor, 2D face unlock

In-display fingerprint sensor, 2D face unlock os: Android 13

Android 13 cameras: front: 10.8MP rear: 64MP main 13MP ultra wide angle

recharge: wireless Extreme Battery Saver for 72 hours of battery life

wireless colors: Cotton, Carbon, Arctic Blue

Cotton, Carbon, Arctic Blue price: $499

$499 availability: immediate