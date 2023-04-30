pixel 7a carbon and arctic blue live: unboxing images

HomeMobileAndroidPixel 7a Carbon and Arctic Blue live: unboxing images

Android
Pixel 7a shows itself in a number of live images which – if there was still a need – remove any doubts about its design. Arriving on May 10th, the mid-range smartphone has been the subject of many rumors that have allowed us to draw a rather clear picture of its technical characteristics – the last of which relating to the four expected colors.

The images shown here are related to a unboxing of the versions Carbon and Arctic Blue shared on Twitter by leaker SnoopyTech. The aesthetic peculiarities of the device, as already mentioned, have been known for some time now: it is true, however, that observing the Pixel 7a “live” allows us to have a more precise idea than the renderings of how the smartphone will actually appear between our hands.

As for the technical specifications, Pixel 7a is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor G2 processor – the same as Pixel 7 and 7 Pro -, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal memory and battery with wired and wireless charging.

  • display: 6.1″ FHD OLED, 60-90Hz refresh rate
  • processor: Google Tensor G2
  • security chip: Google Titan M2
  • memory:
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 128/256GB internal
  • connectivity: 5G
  • safety: In-display fingerprint sensor, 2D face unlock
  • os: Android 13
  • cameras:
    • front: 10.8MP
    • rear:
      • 64MP main
      • 13MP ultra wide angle
  • recharge: wireless
    • Extreme Battery Saver for 72 hours of battery life
  • colors: Cotton, Carbon, Arctic Blue
  • price: $499
  • availability: immediate

