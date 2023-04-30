Galaxy Z Fold 5 in detail: here it is in the new render images

- Advertisement -

The debut of Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still missing timeat least a couple of months according to the more “optimistic” rumors that would like it official as early as July, ahead of the classic Samsung timing. Despite this, the next leaflet of the South Korean company has already been well detailed in the rumors and previews of the last few weeks. And now, thanks to On Leakswe can once again appreciate the folding in one series of unedited renderings through which we can observe the design even more in detail.

Aesthetically, Galaxy Z Fold 5 takes up the lines of the current model, the most “conspicuous” element is the LED flash which is moved next to the rear photographic module (on Galaxy Z Fold 4 it is in line with the three cameras, vertically). After all, no substantial differences are noticed, except in the dimensions: 154.9×129.9×6.3mm when open and 154.9×67.1×13.5mm when closed (Fold 4: 155.1×130.1×6.3mm and 155.1×67.1×15.8-14.2mm respectively). To underline once again the reduced thickness of the smartphone once closed, made possible by the adoption of the teardrop zipper which allows you to eliminate the space between the two sections of the display.

No news about the displays: 6.2 inch outside, 7.6 inch inside, both AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the body there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the operating system is Android 13 version with One UI 5.1.1.

SUMMARY OF EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS

display: external: AMOLED 6.2″, refresh rate 120Hz internal: AMOLED 7.6″, refresh rate 120Hz

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 12GB of RAM up to 1TB internal

hinge: drip

drip main camera: ISOCELL GN3 – cameras should be the same seen on Galaxy Z Fold 4 (50+12+10MP rear)

ISOCELL GN3 – cameras should be the same seen on Galaxy Z Fold 4 (50+12+10MP rear) os: Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1

Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 resistence: IPX8

IPX8 size: open: 154.9×129.9×6.3mm closed: 154.9×67.1×13.5mm

weight: 250g