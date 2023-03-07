Galaxy S23 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 boosted on GeekBench: poor results

- Advertisement -

will be announced on February 1st, the date is not yet official but according to the latest rumors it seems to be the most accredited. Watch out, though: the event Unpacked could be held in the United States in the evening hours, therefore for us Europeans – and for Asia – the day to mark on the calendar it could be the next one, i.e. February 2nd. While we await official confirmations, the analyzes and speculations continue on the new series of smartphones from Samsung: on this occasion we focus on some data provided by Geekbench which made the leaker turn up their noses Ice Universe – and not only to him.

Necessary premise: the platform benchmarks do not always reflect the real performance of the product, much depends on the context, the type of device, the software and many other factors. Furthermore, it is not difficult to falsify the results: therefore, let us take these values ​​with caution and with a critical spirit.

Ice Universe has found that on Geekbench5 none of the multi-core tests Galaxy S23 was subjected to exceeded 5,000 pointswhich “not a good sign“. Plus, single-core tests are “in line with the standard“. Now, considering the fact that all the upcoming models (base, Plus and Ultra) are expected to be based on an enhanced version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the result seems to be somewhat strange (given the above necessary premises) .

Comparing the data obtained from the Galaxy S23 series with Snapdragon 8 gen 2 in the “special” version with those of other smartphones based on the “standard” mobile platform, we note a superiority of the latter (smartphones with Snap 8 gen 2) over the former (the Galaxy S23 with Snap 8 Gen 2 dedicated version).

The reasons for this trend may be various. Among these Ice Universe mentions the possibility that the Galaxy S23 series was designed reducing heat sinks to keep costs down: a logical consequence of this would be one higher internal temperature which, by overheating the smartphone, would hinder them performance.

I hope my assumption is wrong. Otherwise the so-called 8 Gen 2 exclusive version would be meaningless, even shameful.

We report the leaker’s analysis as it is, without further evaluations, given that Geekbench can in some cases be misleading. But if so?