ChatGPT on Android thanks to Tasker: how it works

By Abraham
Chat GPT disembarks on Android, even if not through official channels. Waiting to see the developments of Bard – Mountain View’s answer to OpenAI – we can test OpenAI’s artificial intelligence via Tasker. Until now, in fact, precedence has been given to the web on desktop: the same happened with Bing, which arrived on mobile only later. But with the potential of the Tasker automation app, the fixed-mobile boundary appears less marked.

And it seems that the functioning of ChatGPT on Android through Tasker is particularly satisfactory: users can choose whether interact with the chatbot in writing or vocally (but this second option requires a more complex configuration, going from creating a Google Cloud project and entering credit card details), starting new conversations and even change the personality of the artificial intelligence. Integration with WhatsApp is also foreseen.

To integrate ChatGPT on your smartphone you first need to install the Tasker app and import the ChatGPT profiles from your smartphone browser. New users must register for a ChatGPT account and generate a set of API keys in order to join Tasker.

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Once the preparations are done, it is necessary set the functions on the smartphone adding buttons for quick access to the chatbot on the home screen. Then you can choose the activity from several options:

  • New Chat: start a new conversation
  • Continue Chat: allows you to continue a conversation with the chatbot in a question and answer
  • Voice Chat: voice chat – requires more complex setup
  • Set Assistant Personalities: ability to set the mood of our AI assistant
  • Summarize WhatsApp Notifications: uses AI to provide us with a brief summary of the messages received.

Tasker owner João Dias had fun setting ChatGPT “in a bad mood”, and this is the result:

Tasker | Android | Google Play Store, €3.69

