You can add notes to PDFs on Google Drive: how it works (Android only)

Published on

By Abraham
Google makes a useful feature available on Android devices through which users can add notes on PDF documents in the Drive app with a pen or freehand. The tool was announced last month and is now finally being rolled out. As always, it will take some time before all smartphones and tablets equipped with the Mountain View operating system see this function enabled.

HOW DOES IT WORK

To access the new function, just follow these simple steps:

  • open the Drive app on your Android device
  • to activate the preview mode it is necessary to open the PDF file on which you want to add your notes
  • tap the annotation key in the lower right corner
  • once the toolbar is open you can add notes using your finger or a stylus
  • you can save the original PDF or save a copy with a new name to keep both versions

NOTE: by selecting the key you can show or hide your annotations

The best Vivo mobile arrives in Spain multiplying cameras and price: the Vivo X80 Pro is now official

They are available as tools the marker or pen with customizable sizes and colors, as well as the highlighter. With the eraser you can delete what has been added, the keysAndrespectively allow you to undo or redo actions.

The feature requires Android 6 or later.

