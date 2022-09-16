Galaxy S23 Plus: The battery has been certified in South Korea

- Advertisement -

As autumn approaches, rumors about the new family of top of the range from galaxy-z-fold-4-vs-s22-ultra-qual-o-melhor-celular-top-da-samsung-de-2022-comparativo/">Samsung the new Galaxy S23 series that will hit the market early next year.

This time the latest information comes directly from the South n certification body Safety Korea who spotted the battery-appears-in-first-certification-in-korea/">Galaxy S23 + battery identified by the model number EB-BS916ABY. The reason the battery was connected directly to this precise variant of S23 is because of the presence of the code BS916 within its model number, since it is an abbreviation that can be easily traced back to SM-S916B which identifies the Galaxy S23 +.

As you can see from the image published just above, the certification was accompanied by a real photo of the battery, however this has too low a definition to be able to read the details shown, so at the moment it is not possible to accurately report its capacity.

- Advertisement -

However, we know that the battery was produced by the Chinese company ATL, which in the past also produced those that we found on many other Samsung smartphones. Recall that the new Galaxy S23 will offer virtually identical dimensions to those of the S22, so we can expect a capacity included between the 4,500 mAh of the Galaxy S22 + (here our review) and the 4,800 mAh of the S21 + (still a top of the current range). But for these details we will have to wait for new sightings.