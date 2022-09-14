HomeTech NewsGalaxy S23 Plus: device battery appears in first certification in Korea

Galaxy S23 Plus: device battery appears in first certification in Korea

With basically all of Samsung’s main products already launched in 2022, now it’s time for the market to start talking about the Galaxy S23 family. We recently had access to a report where several sources say that next year’s devices should not deliver many internal changes.

Now, while Samsung remains silent, behold, the Galaxy S23 Plus had its battery certified by the agency Safety Korea. According to the available documentation, the component model is EB-BS916ABY, and it will be used in the SM-S916B device.

The datasheet also makes it clear that this battery is manufactured by the Chinese ATL, that is, the same company that supplies the components of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

Image/Reproduction: SamMobile.

As much as the certification even delivered a photo of the battery in the real world, the regulatory agency has not yet published the accessory’s capacity, nor has it revealed important details, such as the amount of fast charging supported.

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Anyway, this is the first indication that Samsung is starting to move behind the scenes to deliver the Galaxy S23 line. People who work with the company say that the launch forecast for the devices is to mid February 2023.

The new smartphones should have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the biggest highlight and the improvement in autonomy will be on account of Qualcomm’s new chipset.

Looking forward to the arrival of the Galaxy S23 line? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.

