Funeral arrangements announced for Judy Rock beloved wife of singer Dickie Rock

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Judy Rock, the wife of Dublin showband legend Dickie Rock.

The mother-of-six sadly passed away in St Vincent’s Hospital on Monday evening after contracting Covid-19.

Her funeral mass will take place on Friday in the Church of the Annunciation in Rathfarnham for 11.30am mass which can be watched online here.

The notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Julia (Judy) Rock (nee Murray). On 25th April 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Beloved wife of Richard and dearest mother of Jason, John, Richard, Sarah-Jane and Peter. Pre-deceased by her son Joseph.

“She will be sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Ben, Mia, May, Reuben, Noah, Rosie and Robin, brother Tony, daughters-in-law Ruth, Aisling and Sadaf, sister-in-law Maria, her loving cousin Polly, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

“May she Rest in Peace.”

Dickie Rock and Judy Murray married in 1966 and had six children together.

Born in Cabra, Dickie Rock experienced great success in the Irish charts and he later sang for Ireland in the Eurovision song contest in 1966 with ‘Come Back to Stay.’

In 2019 after more than six decades in the limelight, Rock announced that he would be stepping away from the live music circuit.

