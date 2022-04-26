Latest newsIreland

Funeral arrangements announced for Judy Rock beloved wife of singer Dickie Rock

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Judy Rock, the wife of Dublin showband legend Dickie Rock.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The mother-of-six sadly passed away in St Vincent’s Hospital on Monday evening after contracting Covid-19.

Read:

RTE Liveline caller furious his grandchild carries around ‘bag on shame’ in school

Her funeral mass will take place on Friday in the Church of the Annunciation in Rathfarnham for 11.30am mass which can be watched online here.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Dublin showband legend Dickie Rock’s wife Judy passes away

The notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Julia (Judy) Rock (nee Murray). On 25th April 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“Beloved wife of Richard and dearest mother of Jason, John, Richard, Sarah-Jane and Peter. Pre-deceased by her son Joseph.

“She will be sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Ben, Mia, May, Reuben, Noah, Rosie and Robin, brother Tony, daughters-in-law Ruth, Aisling and Sadaf, sister-in-law Maria, her loving cousin Polly, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Read:

Weather TG4 broadcast by an Australian channel

“May she Rest in Peace.”

Dickie Rock and Judy Murray married in 1966 and had six children together.

Born in Cabra, Dickie Rock experienced great success in the Irish charts and he later sang for Ireland in the Eurovision song contest in 1966 with ‘Come Back to Stay.’

In 2019 after more than six decades in the limelight, Rock announced that he would be stepping away from the live music circuit.

Read more: Ed Sheeran toasts to Dublin crowd with well deserved pint of Guinness

Read more: Imelda May pays heart-breaking tribute to ‘supreme queen’ mum following her death

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleApple, beta 3 of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5
Next articleYouTube extends Super Thanks to all creators globally
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

YouTube extends Super Thanks to all creators globally

Given the growing importance of content creators as an important part of the social platforms themselves, they do...
Apple

Apple, beta 3 of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5

A week after the previous ones, Apple has released the third beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS...
Apps

Google Play Store launches the ‘Data security’ section: so you can see what data the apps collect

Almost a year ago Google announced that it was going to follow in the footsteps of...
Tech News

The GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000 will be manufactured in 5nm

A few days ago, some information emerged focused on the GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon RX 7000 that...