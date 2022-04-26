Apple, beta 3 of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5

A week after the previous ones, Apple has released the third beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.5 , macOS Monterey 12.4 , watchOS 8.6 And tvOS 15.5 . These betas come over a month after the release of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3 and tvOS 15.4. At the end of March, however, Apple had released iOS 15.4.1 which as the main novelty has fixed a excessive battery drain problem on iPhone.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As usual, all beta releases they can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating It is always advisable to perform a system backup.