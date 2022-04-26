YouTube extends Super Thanks to all creators globally

Given the growing importance of content creators as an important part of the social platforms themselves, they do not hesitate to continuously improve their ability to obtain economic income to encourage them to continue creating new content over time that favors reaching a ever-widening audience.

In this regard, YouTube is betting that part of the income for creators comes from the same followers as a form of support for their work. With this philosophy, as part of the Super functions, Super Thanks arrived in the testing phase at the beginning of the summer of last year.



The Super Thanks or Super Gracias was even available to randomly selected creators in 68 countries, as long as they are part of the YouTube Partner Program.

Now, Google’s video platform announces that Super Thanks is now available to all eligible creators in those 68 global markets.

Facilitating connections between creators and followers

With the expansion also comes one of the most requested aspects by YouTube users for this function.

From now on, followers will have the ability to personalize their Super Thanks comments, standing out from the rest of the comments, seeking to enhance interactions in a more meaningful way.

Do not forget that Super Thanks go to support individual videos posted by creators on their respective channelsbut not to the possible live transmissions that they can carry out, having for this the Super Chat and the Super Stickers.

Eligible creators will be able to activate Super Thanks through the YouTube Studio consoleand fans buy and use Super Thanks on both desktop and mobile devices to support their favorite creators.

The prices do not change, staying between 2 dollars to 50 dollars, or equivalent value in local currencies in the different markets in which this creator support feature is present.

More information: YouTube