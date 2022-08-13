For more transparency: TikTok is planning three programming interfaces

- Advertisement -

TikTok wants to give outsiders more insight into their own work. The video service is regular reports and several APIs, for example for research.

The short video service Tiktok has announced several measures for more transparency. In order to give outsiders an insight into the work of the platform, several (API) are to be set up. Two of them are intended for researchers, the third interface is intended for content and security advisory boards. Advisory councils would also have access to confidential information, including keyword lists. With these, Tiktok recognizes content that may be illegal.

Content and moderation APIs The two APIs for research purposes should have different functions: One offers access to public and anonymous data about user activities on Tiktok and the content there. The second research API provides insight into Tiktok's moderation system. Researchers should also be able to upload their own content here and then investigate how Tiktok deals with it. In addition to the programming interfaces, Tiktok announced that it will report quarterly on how it enforces its community guidelines. This emerges from the corresponding message from Tiktok. All of the measures mentioned should therefore begin in the coming months, and Tiktok wants to open the research APIs to selected scientists over the course of the year. Tiktok as a news source Recently it became known that Tiktok is instructing its public relations employees to downplay the company's relationships with the parent company Bytedance and its home country China. The video platform is particularly important for younger people: According to a survey, millions of people in Great Britain use the app as a source of news.


