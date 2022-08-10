TikTok explains how parents can take care of their children on social networks

networks " height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TikTok- -how- -can-take-care-of-their- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> How to protect teenagers from the dangers of social networks networks " height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TikTok- -how- -can-take-care-of-their- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

TikTok and the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) have created a guide for help parents to pay attention to the behavior of their children in social networks, especially in that application.

The content has 9 chapters with which they seek to inform the attendees about how to approach conversations with your children about responsible use of the internet.

The foregoing, because this social network has caught the attention of the younger generations because there is a type of content, from entertainment created by its favorite influencers to general culture information that can help them complete their homework.

Likewise, the different functions and tools of social networks have become one more way in which minors can explore their creativity and express their different points of view, That is why the use of these platforms has begun to become an issue of education in families, as well as sexuality for several years.

TikTok creates parental guide to instruct parents

This guide is intended to educate teens about how to create safe environments on the platform without losing the goal of having fun for a while; In addition, to have professional advice.

Both the Chinese company and the Colombian entity have considered that it is best to accompany children from the age of 13, since it is not only an age at which minors begin to learn about different topics, but also , is when they can open an account on TikTok.

With all this, it has been wanted to express that the internet risks for minors they are latent, and it is not something current but since the beginning of the era of social networks they have faced different threats.

It is also important to respect the privacy of young people in their social networks

Therefore, human society has finally begun to accept the need to address online behavior and precautions as an important aspect in the education of children and adolescents. Children used to be told “don’t talk to strangers”, now it is necessary to tell them “don’t chat with strangers”.

As for the guide, part of its content is intended to instruct guardians and minors about the different privacy settings to which their accounts have access, such as user blocking, account reporting, content filtering, comment restriction, interaction with other users and direct messages.

Likewise, this project also instructs users on how to approach conversations on the platform and identify risk situations, as well teaches parents the proper way to respect their children’s privacy without abandoning their roles as caregivers.

: