Galaxy Z Fold 4, rumor reveals everything two days after launch: specifications and prices

- Advertisement -

The information collected by the well-known Roland Quandt is such as to render in some ways superfluous the presentation event of Z Fold 4 (or just Galaxy Fold 4?) that Samsung has scheduled in two days. There is almost , from the images that will end up on official and information portals around the world (and which we do not reproduce in full, being the same ones we had seen in recent days) to a full-bodied preview of the technical specifications and peculiarities of the new flagship folding.

Quandt confirms that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not be a revolution compared to Fold 3. It will change the wide slightly display internal, not so much in terms of diagonal, which will remain 7.6 inches, as in the ratio between the two dimensions, now 21.6: 18. It will be a Dynamic AMOLED with variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz from 2,176 x 1,812 pixels (374 pixels per inch) which will once again integrate the selfie camera.

Even the external OLED display it will be less “stretched” towards the top: Quandt indicates an aspect ratio of 23.1: 9, with a resolution of 2,316 x 904 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Beyond the specifications, according to the rumor Samsung will push a lot on the panel strength better than in the past: several internal drop tests would have shown that both open and closed it will be much more difficult to damage the Z Fold 4, thanks to a Ultra Thin Glass of the new generation.

Instead, the foundations. The Qualcomm flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, will manage the operations, and in terms of memories there will be 12 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB of storage (even 1 TB, but not everywhere). Side cameras news for the main sensor only, and not insignificant because the resolution would pass to 50 megapixels from the current 12.

BEST MULTITASKING AND STABLE PRICES

Samsung should push a lot during the presentation on the new features designed to make Galaxy Z Fold 4 an even more optimized tool than in the past for productivity on the move. Quandt says that now the activities started on the “small” external display can be continued without problems on the larger internal, which moreover can contain up to three different activities.

Finally a short preview on prices. Quandt talks about an attack of 1,799 euros for the “basic” variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and 100 euros more for the 512 GB one: in Germany no surprises are expected, with the price that should remain stable compared to the current Z Fold 3, e the same could therefore happen in our country, where compared to German prices Samsung, also due to the higher taxation, asks 50 euros more. The pre-order phase is expected to end on August 25th.

Below is the complete technical prospectus of Galaxy Z Fold 4 provided by Quandt.

GALAXY Z FOLD 4 – SPECIFIC EXPECTATIONS FOR ROLAND QUANDT

display : External: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O, 23.1: 9, resolution of 2,316 x 904 pixels, refresh rate up to 120Hz Internal: 7.6-inch HDR10 + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex 2X, 21.6: 18, resolution of 2,176 x 1,812 pixels (374 ppi), refresh rate up to 120Hz

: chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memories : 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage (in some markets even 1 TB)

: 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage (in some markets even 1 TB) cameras : main rear: 50 MP f / 1.8, dual pixel autofocus, optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 12 MP f / 2.2 rear tele: 10 MP f / 2.4, 3x optical zoom, optical stabilization external front: 10 MP f / 2.2 internal front below display: 4 MP f / 1.8

: unlock : side fingerprint reader, face recognition (2D)

: side fingerprint reader, face recognition (2D) connectivity : dual SIM (dual nano), eSIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi ax, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, USB-C

: dual SIM (dual nano), eSIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi ax, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, USB-C impermeability IPX8 certified

IPX8 certified audio : tuned by AKG

: tuned by AKG battery : 4,400 mAh, fast charging via cable 25 watts, wireless up to 15W

: 4,400 mAh, fast charging via cable 25 watts, wireless up to 15W interface user: Samsung One UI based on Android 12

user: Samsung One UI based on Android 12 size : open: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm closed: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm weight: 254 grams

: