Everything, absolutely everything about Galaxy Z Flip 4: design, complete specifications and prices

Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the big brother Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be officially unveiled shortly, on August 10, during the Unpacked event. It is no coincidence that the news them in recent weeks have gone hand in hand: and so, if a few hours ago a definitive leak revealed everything about Z Fold 4, it could only happen the same for Z Flip 4.

The source is the same: Roland Quandt in fact not only shared a series of new high-resolution renderings that portray Samsung’s clamshell folding in the four different colors with which it will be available at launch (but beware of that later, with the Bespoke Edition which at this round should also arrive in Italy, the options will increase dramatically), but has also and above all provided the detailed and practically technical data sheet smartphone, complete with price.

On the there is little to say: Samsung has chosen to keep the successful lines of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but proposing two different colors, with Pink Gold and Blue replacing Cream and Green. On the other hand, the scursa (Graphite) and the violet options remain practically unchanged.

According to the leaker the availability of Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from Wednesday 26 August (after a phase in which it will be possible to make the pre-order of which at the moment we still ignore the precise limits) and prices at launch they should be the same as the predecessor.

So, according to Quandt’s predictions, they will be needed 1,099 euros to win the basic version with 128 GB of internal memory, while it will be necessary to shell out 1.159 for that from 256 GB and finally 1,279 to win the unprecedented maximum cut from 512 GBat least in Germany (which usually has prices below ours by around € 50).

Below we present the detailed specifications of Galaxy Z Flip 4 according to the reconstruction that Quandt provided: there is still nothing official, but it is now a matter of hours before seeing them (probably) confirmed or denied.

GALAXY Z FLIP 4: COMPLETE CARD ONE STEP FROM LAUNCH

Display : Interior: 6.7-inch foldable 2X dynamic AMOLED with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution, 425 ppi density, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus + protection Exterior: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 512 x 260 pixels

: SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory : 8 GB of RAM + 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

: 8 GB of RAM + 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage Double rear camera : 12MP wide angle with f / 1.8 aperture and 12MP OIS + ultra wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture

: 12MP wide angle with f / 1.8 aperture and 12MP OIS + ultra wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture Front camera : 10 MP with f / 2.4 aperture

: 10 MP with f / 2.4 aperture Other characteristics : Aluminum Frame, IPx8 Water Resistance, Side Fingerprint Recognition Sensor, Face Recognition, OTG, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Digital Compass, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Barometer

: Aluminum Frame, IPx8 Water Resistance, Side Fingerprint Recognition Sensor, Face Recognition, OTG, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Digital Compass, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Barometer Battery : 3.700mAh capacity, support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging

: 3.700mAh capacity, support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging Connectivity : 5G (nano SIM), Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi AC, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

: 5G (nano SIM), Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi AC, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Dimensions : Closed: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm Open: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm

: Weight : 187 grams

: 187 grams Colors : Graphite, Light Blue, Violet, Rose Gold

: Graphite, Light Blue, Violet, Rose Gold Prices: € 1,099 for the 8 + 128 GB basic version, 1,159 for the 256 GB version, 1,279 for the 512 GB version