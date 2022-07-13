HomeLatest newsEuropeFlood hit communities in Belgium reeling one year on, as economic crisis...

Flood hit communities in Belgium reeling one year on, as economic crisis aggravates situation

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 1d3a85e1 27f0 5ee0 ad9b 1de2d3217ff2 6844196.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 1d3a85e1 27f0 5ee0 ad9b 1de2d3217ff2 6844196.jpg
- Advertisement -

Communities in the east of Belgium are struggling to recover from floods that hit them hard last year, as Europe’s economic woes hamper their recovery.

The devastating downpour of rain killed at least 35 people, in what is one of the country’s worst-ever floods.

Turning the page as the dust settles is far from easy though, with a construction worker shortage amid skyrocketing prices just one of the many problems communities are experiencing.

For Charlotte Depierreux, president of the Côté Solidarité – an organisation that was born following last year’s floods that aims to help affected families – the probems are compounded by the current economic situation.

“There are plenty of added problems coming up,” Depierreux told Euronews. “We have to bear in mind that we are coming out of covid; we have the floods; the war in Ukraine. These problems are costing a lot of money to the local authorities. The price of raw materials has increased too.”

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day supermarket opening times for Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, SuperValu, and Aldi

In hard hit Chênée, a Liége city district, one flood victim Marie, who didn’t want to give their last name, is still battling to rebuild her house, one year after the tragedy.

Valentin Bianchi/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A small van rests against a structure underneath a bridge after flooding in Chenee, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021.Valentin Bianchi/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

According to her, some insurance companies are pressurising people into unfavourable positions, taking advantage of their vulnerability.

“There are problems with insurance companies,” Marie explained. “Some people were almost forced to sign agreements giving them almost nothing. I don’t want that. I asked for nothing. I lost everything. I lost a big part of my life. I asked for nothing, so I hope insurance will take this into account.”

[mb_related_posts2]

Destroyed roads, bridges and houses engulfed by water are still visible everywhere in parts of the town of Trooz.

Thousands were badly affected by the floods here, with many people even deciding to leave permanently.

Further east in Pepinster, where seven died last year, 500 residents have also moved away and left their homes behind.

Part of the town centre was completely demolished, with millions of euros now pouring in to try and rebuild what is left of it.

Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A man stands on a bridge and surveys the damage after flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, on Saturday, July 17, 2021Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Philippe Godin, the Mayor of Pepinster, told Euronews that the regional government is now trying to future-proof the area from any fresh floods.

“We’ve been working hard with the Walloon government to prevent further possible floods that may happen again due to climate change,” Godin said. “We’ve been stretching the Verse riverbed and creating temporary immersion areas to cushion the impact of the water when it goes up.”

A year after, floods still haunt hard-hit Belgian towns like Pepinster, which are still looking to recover and prepare from future disasters. For most people though, these are wounds that will take a long time to heal.

Best phone contracts for students 2020

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price features data sheet

Hardly a week goes by without us finding a new Realme on...
Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2T, análisis: al final, el sitio de OnePlus estaba en la gama media más noble

Desde que la marca OnePlus nos trajo su idea de flaghip killer...
Artificial Intelligence

Midjourney: this is the rival AI of DALL-E 2 that is now in open beta for anyone to try

Creating images with AI is becoming almost addictive, although unfortunately the most...
Apple

14 inches, TrueDepth and OLED technology for the new iPad

The rumors do not stop happening and less in the middle of summer, which...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...

© 2021 voonze.com.