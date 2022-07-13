HomeMobileAndroidRealme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price features data sheet

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price features data sheet

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price features data sheet
realme gt 2 explorer master edition price features data sheet
Hardly a week goes by without us finding a new Realme on the market, the company has taken up the pace of launching smartphones. And the most recent is right at the top of the catalog: the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master edition has made an appearance in China with the latest and most powerful processor from Qualcomm. Point ways.

That Realme is following Xiaomi’s strategy with its product catalog is beyond doubt: the Realme GT 2 family is adopting new members like snails come out after a rainy afternoon. That Qualcomm renews its 800 range with a better performance SoC? Well, Realme does the same: the GT2 Explorer Master Edition It stands out mainly for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. And it is not the only thing worth mentioning, no.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition data sheet

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

Screen

6.7-inch OLED
FullHD+ 2400 x 1080
5,000,000:1 contrast
120Hz refresh
1,000Hz touch refresh
HDR10+

Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Adreno 730 GPU

Versions

8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
12GB/256GB
LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels, f/1.8, IMX766
Wide: 50 megapixels, f / 2.22, 150º
Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Drums

5,000mAh
100W UltraDart Fast Charge

System

android 12
Realme UI 3.0

connectivity

Dual 5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
NFC
USB Type-C 2.0

Dimensions and weight

161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2 millimeters
195 grams

Others

Vapor chamber cooling
Touch triggers on the frame
Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

From 518 euros to change

Full of everything and with a very fast load

Realme Gt 2 Master Explorer Edition

It is as difficult to say the name of the phone by heart as it is to detail its technical sheet point by point, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is a full-fledged beast. It represents the evolution of the Realme GT 2 Pro, a mobile that already left us with excellent sensations in the analysis.

Having the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as the brain shows that power will not be a problem, nor should performance optimization be: in our experience with the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which also included it, the “plus” version is a big jump compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to dry. This guarantees maximum performance in the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition; that are reinforced with RAM memory of up to 12 GB and with a maximum of 512 GB of storage, both of the maximum speed (LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1).

Large screen with an OLED panel that offers up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Sufficiently small and symmetrical front frames, hole in the upper area for the 16-megapixel front camera, fingerprint reader under the screen and the detail of the touch triggers on the side: Realme offers “gaming” features in a mobile aimed at the general public.

Realme Gt 2 Master Explorer Edition

As an extra, Realme includes an image coprocessor to improve the refresh rate of the screen: it has been called X7 Display Chipset. It promises to improve the definition apart from the refreshment, reduce the latency of the touch and also the consumption.

Realme Gt 2 Master Explorer Edition

The rear camera array stands out with its rectangular module and its primary lens for the 50-megapixel sensor. The second camera is a wide angle, also with a 50 megapixel sensor; which is completed with the typical padding, the 2 megapixel macro camera. The photographic commitment of this phone is similar to that of the Realme GT 2 Pro, it should be a guarantee: we were surprised by its quality.

Realme Gt 2 Master Explorer Edition

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition tops off its hardware with a 5,000 mAh battery with 100 W fast chargepart updated to Android 12 and offers Realme UI 3 as a custom layer.

Price and availability of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

Realme Gt 2 Master Explorer Edition

The mobile has been presented in China and for now it will stay in eastern lands. While Realme decides or not to internationalize it, the prices of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition in the country of origin are:

  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition with 8GB/128GB: 3,499 yuan or 518 euros to change.
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition with 8GB/256GB: 3,799 yuan or 562 euros to change.
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition with 12GB/256GB: 3,999 yuan or 592 euros to change.

