Shuttle presents the Barebone XH510G2 for those seeking maximum flexibility

Shuttle has introduced the Barebone XH510G2 for users looking for a good platform on which to complete your own mini-pc.

Shuttle is one of the pioneer brands in the development of compact computers and has a wide range to cover all needs. For those seeking the greatest flexibility, it includes models such as barebones where the user selects and provides their own memory, storage, graphics, or operating system on top of a chassis that includes the motherboard, chipset, processor, and necessary internal and external connectors.

The Barebone XH510G2 has dimensions that seek a balance between compact size and potential for use, with dimensions of 25x20x9.5cm in a total volume of 4.7 liters. It includes an Intel LGA 1200 motherboard with the H510 chipset, which can accommodate desktop Core processors from the generations 10 and 11 (Comet Lake-S and Rocket Lake-S) up to Core i9 as long as they do not exceed 65 watts TDP.

It has two SO-DIMM slots to accommodate DDR4 memory modules of different frequencies depending on the CPU used and with a maximum of 64 Gbytes. For internal storage, it offers two connectors for mounting PCIe 3.0 solid state drives or even SATA if you have any.

The processors have integrated graphics, but if you want to enhance this section you can include a dedicated one in a PCI-Express X1 v3.0 slot Available for cards with maximum dimensions of 208 mm x 120 mm x 45 mm. It features Display Port 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 video outputs, as well as Gigabit Ethernet and a good number of USB ports on the front and back of this compact.

It also has an audio system with a fairly compatible Realtek chip (ALC662/888/897) and connectors for speakers, microphone or headphones. Additionally, it has an M.2 connector in case you want to include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The Barebone XH510G2 has a recommended price of €314 and seeing its internal hardware you will have no problem installing any Windows, Linux or even macOS under hackintosh because the platform gives for it. It’s not especially cheap or the latest Intel platform, but this manufacturer takes special care with support and build quality.